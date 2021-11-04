Encouraging Chris Willock update emerges ahead of QPR’s clash with Blackpool

Chris Willock is likely to be available for QPR’s clash with Blackpool this weekend after missing yesterday’s showdown with Cardiff City.

Hoops manager Mark Warburton confirmed that the midfielder was unable to play for his side last night due to a personal issue but is now in contention to return to the club’s match-day squad this weekend.

In Willock’s absence, QPR finally managed to secure a win in the Championship following a slump in form in recent weeks.

After dropping points in their clashes with Fulham, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest last month, the Hoops got back on track by beating the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Andre Gray scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 37th minute as he latched onto Andre Dozzell’s sublime pass and fired past Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Although QPR failed to double their advantage in this fixture despite creating several chances, they were able to secure a clean-sheet in this fixture.

Ahead of the Hoops’ meeting with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, Warburton delivered a positive update on Willock as he revealed in yesterday’s post-match press conference (as cited by West London Sport) that the midfielder will be in contention to feature for the club in this upcoming fixture.

1 of 28 Who does former QPR man Tom Carroll play for now? Ipswich Town Lincoln City Sunderland Swindon Town

Speaking to West London Sport about the reasoning behind Willock’s absence yesterday, Warburton said: “[he had a] personal issue he had to deal with.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for QPR as Willock has established himself as a key player for the club since the turn of the year.

During the current campaign, the midfielder has managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level as he has provided five direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.11 in the second-tier, Willock will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance against Blackpool if he is given the nod to start by Warburton in this fixture.

Providing that QPR beat the Tangerines on Saturday, they may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship following the international break.