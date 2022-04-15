Encouraging Cameron Archer insight emerges after successful Preston and Aston Villa transfer agreement

Preston North End’s Greg Cunningham has backed loanee Cameron Archer to make it in the Premier League.

Archer has seven goals from 15 appearances since arriving from Aston Villa on loan in January.

The forward has impressed during his stint at Deepdale and Cunningham believes he will make it at the top of English football.

The 20-year-old has been unable to make an impact with Villa, but has proven his talent during his stint with the Lilywhites.

“I don’t have any doubts about [his potential]. From what I’ve seen, from a young player, is refreshing in a way. His attitude to work every day, as hard as he can, with the quality he has,” said Cunningham, via LancsLive.

“We have seen it on the pitch. He is manufacturing goals out of nothing at times and he has been a revelation for us.

“We’re delighted to have him here, hopefully we can keep on to him for next year maybe, which would be amazing. But I think that a player like that is going to keep stepping up and up – probably at Villa, I would imagine.”

Archer’s performances have helped Preston to 13th in the Championship table.

The side’s poor first half of the season has kept Ryan Lowe’s team out of play-off contention, but a promising second half of the campaign brings optimism for the next 12 months under Lowe.

Preston face promotion chasing Millwall this afternoon, and a win could take Lowe’s team to 10th in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Archer has performed well and has proven that he is capable of playing at Championship level.

A run in the Premier League next season would be a positive next step in his career development.

However, a loan move back to the second division, perhaps with Preston again, could also be a strong pathway for Archer to take.

This backing from Cunningham will only boost Archer’s confidence as he looks for a strong finish to the season to show Villa boss Steven Gerrard what he’s about.