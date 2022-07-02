Encouraging Blackburn Rovers transfer update emerges

Blackburn Rovers are hopeful of completing the signings of some new players early next week, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

The Ewood Park club find themselves under new management this summer, with Jon Dahl Tomasson taking over as the new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s departure at the end of last season.

Other than that, it has so far been a largely quiet summer for Rovers, with only winger Ethan Walker joining the club, although the 19-year-old looks set to initially link up with the Under 23 side.

Can you get 25/25 on this Blackburn Rovers manager quiz?

1 of 25 Who was Blackburn manager when the club won the Premier League? Kenny Dalglish Ray Harford Brian Kidd Roy Hodgson

Now however, it seems as though business at Ewood Park could be set to move into another gear sooner rather than later.

According to this latest update, Blackburn have now made progress with their search for new signings, which they are hoping to complete next week, ahead of their first friendly of pre-season at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

It is thought that both domestic and international options are being looked at by the club. Indeed, it has been suggested that Tomasson could look to raid his former club Malmo – where he won two Swedish titles in the last two years – for potential new recruits.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Having seen a long list of players leave the club already this summer, there are plenty of signings that will have to be made of the club are to have a full strength squad to call upon.

It therefore makes sense to get business done as quickly as possible, to allow those signings enough time to settle in and adapt to Tomasson’s tactics before the start of the new campaign.

Blackburn have not always been quick off the mark when it comes to bringing players in over the past few summer transfer windows, which is unlikely to have helped them, so the fact they are moving quicker this time around, does feel encouraging.