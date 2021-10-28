Encouraging Barnsley injury update emerges ahead of club’s showdown with Bristol City

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp has confirmed that he will be able to call upon the services of Jordan Williams and Romal Palmer in this weekend’s clash with Bristol City whilst he has also revealed that Mads Andersen is closing in on making his return to action.

Andersen has yet to feature for the Tykes during the current campaign as he has been sidelined with a knee injury that he suffered in pre-season.

A key player for the club last season, the defender helped his side reach the play-offs by making 46 appearances in the Championship.

Williams and Palmer missed last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Sheffield United due to their respective issues but have both since returned to training and thus could be in contention to start for Barnsley at Ashton Gate.

Having witnessed his side lose six games in a row in the second-tier, the pressure is starting to build on Tykes boss Markus Schopp.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Robins, Schopp has provided an update on Williams, Palmer and Andersen.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about Andersen, the Barnsley boss said: “A couple of the guys are a bit more protected but we are on a different level to a couple of days and weeks ago.

It’s a positive that Mads Andersen is really close [to a return to action].”

1 of 18 Has the club ever played in blue? Yes No

Making reference to Williams and Palmer, Schopp added: “Romal didn’t practice at the beginning of the week but he started the last couple of days.

“Jordan Williams has practiced in the regular way so I think both will be available.

“He practiced all week long.

“He looks really sharp, he is hungry and we know what a professional player he is.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Barnsley as this particular trio could potentially make a difference for the club in their upcoming clashes.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Andersen will be given the nod to feature for his side on Saturday, Williams and Palmer could both line up for their side at Ashton Gate.

Williams has made five appearances for Barnsley in all competitions whilst Palmer has started in 10 of their 14 league fixtures.

Providing that Andersen is able to replicate the performance levels that he illustrated last season for Barnsley in the current term, he could help the club climb the Championship standings as he managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.17 at this level in the 2020/21 campaign.