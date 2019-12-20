Encouraging Angus Macdonald view offered as Hull City welcome back defender

Hull City manager Grant McCann has backed centre-back Angus Macdonald to return to action for the side in 2020 after getting the all-clear from bowel cancer.

The former Barnsley defender was diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer in late August and has since looked to recover from the illness, but he has now completed his treatment and it has proved to be successful as the doctors gave him the all-clear.

Obviously, at such a traumatic time for the player and those around him, he has shown a great deal of courage and bravery to battle through this period and comes out of it stronger.

The defender has been a sporadic feature of the Tigers’ first team since making the move across Yorkshire but this is sure to be a massive boost to the club to know that he is okay and ready to give his all for the team.

With the return to fitness set to follow his recovery from the illness, Macdonald will be eager to play some part in Hull City’s season as they push for the play-offs under Grant McCann.

The manager had this to say to the club’s official website as they welcomed their man back into training today: “He’ll be back playing, for him to have come through what he’s come through, this is the easy part now I think.

“We’re delighted for him because it must’ve been a tough time for him and his family. For him to come through it just shows you the mental strength and capabilities of him. He and his family have stood strong and he’s got his rewards for it.”

“The easy part now is getting back fit, up to speed, and ready to play again. We hope that’s sooner rather than later but we can’t rush it.

“He’s still a way off but the sense of him as a character shows that this is the easy part getting back.”

The Verdict

There is no rush for Macdonald to get right back into action for the Tigers so it will be a steady process to build his fitness and match sharpness up after such a horrific setback in his career and life.

However, the mood surrounding Macdonald with himself, and the camp in general, will be sky-high heading towards Christmas and the New Year.