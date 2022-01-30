Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Empty words’, ‘Too little, too late’ – These Birmingham City fans react as off-field figure sends message after fan protests

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City chairman Wenqing Zhao sent a message to supporters following recent protests towards the owners of the club.

The fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the decision makers at St. Andrew’s, with an anger at their lack of accountability, along with plenty of concerns at the financial situation and the state of the stadium, among other things.

With further demonstrations planned for the game against Derby County this afternoon, Zhao decided to send a message to the support.

In his lengthy statement, the chairman covered plenty of topics, although perhaps not in the detail that the Blues fans wanted. However, there’s no denying it is at least a positive step in terms of communication between the club and the support.

But, for some, it’s too late in the day to be trying to rectify the mistakes that have been made. Here we look at some of the reaction to the statement from Twitter…


