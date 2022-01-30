‘Empty words’, ‘Too little, too late’ – These Birmingham City fans react as off-field figure sends message after fan protests

Birmingham City chairman Wenqing Zhao sent a message to supporters following recent protests towards the owners of the club.

Blues Chairman Wenqing Zhao issues an open communication to supporters. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 29, 2022

The fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the decision makers at St. Andrew’s, with an anger at their lack of accountability, along with plenty of concerns at the financial situation and the state of the stadium, among other things.

With further demonstrations planned for the game against Derby County this afternoon, Zhao decided to send a message to the support.

In his lengthy statement, the chairman covered plenty of topics, although perhaps not in the detail that the Blues fans wanted. However, there’s no denying it is at least a positive step in terms of communication between the club and the support.

But, for some, it’s too late in the day to be trying to rectify the mistakes that have been made. Here we look at some of the reaction to the statement from Twitter…

Empty words. We're not falling for anymore false hopes. Make sure you're watching against Sheffield next week. The message has never been clearer.

We want you out of our club and we want our club back. Respectfully step aside and sell because we won't stop until you do. — iamjbohemia (@iamjbohemia) January 29, 2022

You’ve had a few years to start speaking, and you’re only doing it now because you’re rattled. Too little, too late #BSHLOUT — Tillz (@BlueTillz75) January 29, 2022

No need for concern? A 'long' lease of 12 years? BCFC will still have a home? Can anyone smell BS? #BSHLOUT #bcfc — Dave. Not Rodney. (@TheStrangler) January 29, 2022

The first sentence. “As I am writing to you for the first time” that’s enough for me. #BHSLHOUT — Daniel Spencer (@danspencerddd) January 29, 2022

Wreaks of panicked owners worried about any investigations and effecting their HKSE listing. They are ruffled now, dont take it Blues fans these lot have to go one way or another, no mention of tidying a dilapidated St Andrews out, their £300 budget for stadium maintenance 👨‍🔧😡 — Chris Mullins (@CBMullins83) January 29, 2022

Gosh. I cannot imagine what has prompted this message from our chairman. Aren’t we lucky to be blessed with his thoughts? I’m honoured to think he found time in his busy schedule to speak to us. Said no-one ever. 😒 — Swaino (@Swaino) January 29, 2022

Too little too late; they are only doing this because of the uproar from the fans and because of the information that has been leaking, and they know there Is more to come. Presa release before a game on sky the next day also 🤣🤣🤣

#BSHLOUT — Tom Gent (@TomGent10) January 29, 2022