‘Emotionally beaten’ – Paul Warne reacts as Rotherham United’s relegation into League One is confirmed

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will take some time away from the New York Stadium to reflect on the club’s recent relegation back into League One.

The Millers knew that they had to better Derby County’s result on the final day of the 2020/21 season to avoid relegation back into the third-tier after just one season back in the Championship.

They took the lead against Cardiff City through Lewis Wing’s fine strike, but wasted a number of good opportunities to double that lead on the day, whilst Derby County were struggling against Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

Rotherham were made to pay for those missed opportunities as well, as Marlon Pack equalised for the Bluebirds just two minutes from time, before Derby County drew level with Darren Moore’s side late-on, which saw Paul Warne’s side relegated alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from the Yorkshire Post) after their relegation back into the third-tier of English football was confirmed, Warne issued his thoughts on the final day of action, and admitted that’s he’s ’emotionally beaten’.

“I am emotionally beaten. I want to be the manager who tries to recruit a new team, I do. (But) I just want to go away, lick my wounds and shut my front door for a few days. That is not me being aloof. I am not.

“I am not saying I want to walk into unemployment or anything. I just don’t know what more we can give. Everyone works so hard at this club. It is literally life-consuming. I just feel like I need a break from football.

“In two or three days, I will probably have my mojo back, be flying again and trying to recruit a team. At the moment, I just feel I want to wallow in my sadness, if I am truly honest.”

The Verdict:

The Rotherham United supporters will be sharing his sadness.

The Millers have impressed me in this year’s campaign, but their hectic schedule towards the back end of the 2020/21 season seems to have played a part in their relegation back into League One this term.

They had it in their hands as well, and will be ruing those missed opportunities to double their lead against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

I think Warne is the right manager to lead them back into the Championship at the first time of asking once again though next term.