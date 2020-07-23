Emotional Sabri Lamouchi issues brutally honest verdict on Nottingham Forest’s play-off capitulation

It was a truly heartbreaking Wednesday night for Nottingham Forest, who somehow missed out on a play-off place following a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

Forest went into the final game of the season occupying fifth spot in the table, with a five-goal swing needed to see the Reds slip out of the play-offs and be replaced by Swansea City, who had to win at Reading.

The Reds fell behind early on through Danny Batth, but Tobias Figueiredo headed home on the hour mark which gave them breathing space.

At this point, Swansea were being held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Reading, but they quickly found the net and retook the lead through Wayne Routledge on 66 minutes.

Forest then fell apart, with James McClean and Lee Gregory striking in quick succession for Stoke, meaning that two goals for Swansea would be enough to see them jump into the play-offs and leapfrog the Reds.

On 84 minutes, Liam Cullen put the Swans 3-1 up, before Wayne Routledge added that crucially important goal in stoppage time to make it 4-1, which saw Forest slip out of the top-six.

As Forest desperately looked to find another goal, the writing was on the wall when Nuno da Costa bundled into his own net following a swift Stoke counter-attack.

A 4-1 defeat in the last minute of the season, after spending over seven months inside the top-six.

Sabri Lamouchi was, unsurprisingly, gobsmacked and devastated after his side’s capitulation. After the game, via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I don’t have any words.

“I can’t explain what’s happened tonight or what’s happened for the last five games – how it is possible to not secure the play-offs before, with just one point.

“I can’t explain what’s happened tonight – when you come back in the game and then 20 minutes before the end we lost control. I don’t have words in my mind now. I just have disaster. Unacceptable.

“I am so sorry for the Forest community – the fans and all people who have followed us all season. It is just unacceptable to lose what we lost today. It is just unacceptable what’s happened tonight.

“It is just unacceptable after what we have done for 12 or 13 months, to be out like that. The worst scenario. It is just unacceptable and I can’t explain it. I am so sorry.”

The Verdict

Where do you even begin to sum that one up?

The way Forest capitulated and somehow fell out of the play-offs is absolutely baffling. They had only conceded more than two goals on only two separate occasions this season, but here they are conceding three i the final 20 minutes to throw away their play-off dream.

Huge questions have got to be asked about the players and the manager.