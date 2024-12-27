Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath is the subject of reported Premier League interest from West Ham United and Ipswich Town ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ivorian international is understood to be a player that both the Hammers and the Tractor Boys are considering making a swoop for in the new year, with the clubs having "asked for information" surrounding his potential availability.

Ipswich did test Middlesbrough's resolve for Latte Lath in the summer, but saw their £20m Deadline Day approach rejected by the Teessiders.

Since then, the Boro centre-forward has been playing well and scoring goals for the Championship side, sparking mumblings of a January exit being on the cards.

But how much is Lath earning per week at the Riverside Stadium, and could it potentially strengthen or weaken Middlesbrough's position? Using figures from Capology - which must be stressed are an estimate -, FLW investigates...

How much Emmanuel Latte Lath is earning per week playing for Middlesbrough in the Championship

Middlesbrough, under the guidance of head coach Michael Carrick and head of football Kieran Scott, have turned Boro into highly shrewd operators when it comes to player recruitment in recent transfer windows.

Many of their brightest stars arrived on relatively cheap deals, with the Teessiders now boasting a talent-laden side that is ripe for major profits on some of their key assets in the future.

One of their most impactful additions in recent windows has been Latte Lath, having signed from Atalanta in August 2023 for a reported fee of £4.2m.

He would score 18 goals in 36 total appearances during his debut campaign in the North East last term, with his head-turning performances drawing the attention of some big clubs in the process.

So, how much is he receiving in his weekly wage packet as a Middlesbrough player this season? According to Capology, Lath is earning a weekly wage of £10,000.

Where Emmanuel Latte Lath ranks among Middlesbrough's top earners

With the days of largely mishandled parachute payments long gone since Middlesbrough's Premier League relegation in 2017, Boro have had to become wiser about how and where they distribute their money in recent times.

So, if indeed Lath is earning £10,000 per week at the Riverside, how does his weekly wage compare to the rest of Carrick's squad? Let's take a look.

Middlesbrough's highest-earning players 2024/25 - per Capology Player Weekly wage Luke Ayling £30,000 Jonny Howson £25,000 Neto Borges/Delano Burgzorg £20,000 Ben Doak/Riley McGree/Isaiah Jones £15,000 Marcus Forss £14,038 Matt Clarke £13,077 Aidan Morris £12,000 Darragh Lenihan £10,192

As illustrated in the table above, Lath's £10,000 per-week wage doesn't come close to the very highest earning Boro players, with Luke Ayling sitting at the top of the tree with his £30,000 per week salary.

According to Capology, Middlesbrough's number nine is the club's 12th-highest earning player among the current first-team squad. That would suggest that Boro are perhaps not in the strongest position to compete with the wage packets the likes of West Ham and Ipswich could offer.

Seeing Lath earning a relatively small amount compared to the rest of the squad will only be sure to spur any interested parties on even further, as they know that they won't have to break the bank to possibly turn his head when it comes to what they'd be willing to pay him.

Middlesbrough could be willing to cash in on Emmanuel Latte Lath due to Tommy Conway presence

Usually, when a club is gunning for promotion as Middlesbrough are this season, losing such a proven and prolific player at Championship level as Lath has the potential to be catastrophic to the club's season.

However, unlike last season, Lath isn't the main man when it comes to who is tasked with spearheading the Boro attack anymore, and that's thanks to the summer arrival of Tommy Conway.

The 22-year-old Scottish international has been in fine goalscoring form in the North East during the first half of the campaign, and has effectively ensured that the starting role in Carrick's lone striker system has been shared between the pair.

Last season saw Lath adopt the responsibility of being the clear starting striker at the Riverside, and as such, his value was perhaps at its highest last term. Having Conway in the squad means Carrick has an in-house replacement for the Ivorian, who is proving that he's more than capable of scoring the necessary amount of goals to fire Boro to the Premier League.

Therefore, should Middlesbrough receive the same level of interest in Lath that they got in the summer, they may well be tempted to bank a serious cash injection, and embrace the succession of Conway to the Riverside Stadium goalscoring throne.