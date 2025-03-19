Emmanuel Latte Lath has hit the ground running at Atlanta United after his move from Middlesbrough.

The Riversiders were disappointed to see the striker leave in the winter window, but fans understood his departure with the £22.5 million offer - an MLS record fee, no less - just too good to turn down.

Boro signed him back in 2023 from Serie A outfit Atalanta and his record speaks for itself with 27 goals in 59 Championship appearances.

Since his departure, Michael Carrick has struggled to find a regular goalscorer and while Tommy Conway's 11 goals in 28 matches is a satisfactory return, he isn't on the level of his former counterpart.

Many may criticise the Ivorian for moving to the MLS, but the financial rewards he stands to gain from this transfer are significant. Moreover, if he continues his strong start at Atlanta, he could yet have the opportunity to return to Europe in the future and become a star.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's start to life at Atlanta after leaving Middlesbrough FC

Atlanta's MLS season is only four games in, and it has been an underwhelming start for them, having earned just four points so far. In the recent window, they not only signed Latte Lath but picked up Newcastle United winger and former Five Stripes player Miguel Almiron to try and deliver a push for the final series.

However, on a personal note, the striker has found the transition to America a simple one. On his debut against CF Montreal, he netted twice in a 3-2 win with two simple finishes for a player of his ability.

Although he didn’t score in the following two fixtures, he found the back of the net once again in the recent match against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. He opened the scoring with a header, converting Brooks Lennon's chipped cross to the far post. Unfortunately, Messi replied with a goal of his own, and Miami completed the turnaround with a late winner from Fabrice Picault.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Start to Life at Atlanta Appearances 4 Goals 3 xG 2.18 Shots 11 Average Rating 7.22

Undoubtedly, the attacker will have the desire to continue this form and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him end up with an almighty tally come the conclusion of the campaign.

Middlesbrough FC will miss Emmanuel Latte Lath

Middlesbrough netted a healthy profit on Latte Lath's sale, but it appears they are now missing that goalscorer that could propel them into the play-offs.

That goalscorer was tipped to be Kelechi Iheanacho, who joined as Latte Lath's replacement in a hotly-anticipated loan switch from Sevilla. The former Manchester City and Leicester frontman has enjoyed a prolific career and helped the Foxes to the Championship title just last term, but has failed to get going since moving to Teesside.

Indeed, Iheanacho is yet to open his account for Boro after seven matches and has come under criticism from supporters in recent weeks. It's already looking like a disastrous move for all parties, amplifying any potential element of regret Boro may have after sanctioning the sale of Latte Lath.

The Riverside club are currently sitting three points off the top six and have squandered a promising position from earlier in the season, when they appeared almost unbeatable at times.

Since his final game for the club on 25th January - a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End - Carrick's side have scored more than once in a match only three times and have suffered disappointing defeats to the likes of Swansea City and Watford.

Still, they will have a shot at sneaking into that top six, but they will have to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to meet their desires.

If they fail to secure a place in the play-offs, they will face a decision in the summer. They could either use the Latte Lath money to fund a new starting addition up front, or place their trust in the potential of Conway, who has shown glimpses of quality at times.