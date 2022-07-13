Emmanuel Dennis from Watford to Newcastle: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Following a disappointing season last year both on and off the pitch, Watford suffered relegation down from the Premier League.

Now they are preparing for life in the Championship and as a result are seeing a fair few changes as the club prepares itself for next season with the hope of gaining promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Not only does that involve new arrivals though, certain players are also set to leave the club both for a desire to play in the top flight as well as freeing up the Hornets’ wage bill.

After just one season with the club, Emmanuel Dennis looks to be one of those who could depart.

What do we know so far?

According to a report in the Chronicle, Emmanuel Dennis is one of two Watford players that have been offered to Newcastle United ahead of next season.

Despite the fact he would no doubt have a strong season in the Championship next year, it seems as though Watford are making the decision to cash in on some of their most valuable assets this summer in an attempt to both bring money into the club and get some big wages off the list.

The forward has been linked to a move away this summer anyway although no official move had been made by any club hence the decision to offer him out to the Magpies this summer.

Is it likely to happen?

There is a good chance this could happen ahead of next season.

It is certainly a signing that the Magpies could benefit from themselves.

Callum Wilson and Chris Wood are good strikers on their day but Wilson has suffered a lot with injuries recently making him somewhat unreliable week in, week out for the Toon.

Furthermore, with Dwight Gayle looking likely to depart this summer, having some further competition in the side will only help Eddie Howe next year.

Given Dennis got ten goals and six assists under his belt last year in a poor Watford side, there’s no reason he could be a great addition to the side.

It’s yet to be seen how much Watford will want for Dennis which is where this deal could fall down. However, it’s not like the Magpies don’t have the funds available now so it would probably have to be an unreasonable deal for the club to turn it down.