Emmanuel Dennis from Watford to Brentford: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Emmanuel Dennis joined Watford at the start of the 2021-22 season from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, and he had a surprisingly strong season in a struggling side.

In 33 Premier League appearances, Dennis was able to find the back of the net on 10 occasions and also provide six assists – which was the best goalscoring season of his career.

However, his efforts were not enough to save the Hornets, who suffered relegation to the Championship.

With his side currently in the second tier, the player has attracted attention from top flight clubs in the hope of bringing him back to the Premier League and the latest club on that list is Brentford.

What do we know so far?

According to a report from the Watford Observer, th Bees are interested in making a move for the forward to help their efforts next season.

After a 13th placed finish in their debut Premier League campaign, Thomas Frank will be hoping to build upon their progress this year and be ambitious in their aims next season, which will require them to make additions to their squad.

As a versatile player, Dennis could definitely help the Bees next season and should he be able to replicate his form, he could help the club consolidate their position among England’s elite clubs.

Is it likely to happen?

What definitely does look likely is that the 24-year-old will be leaving Watford.

However, whether Brentford will be the side to benefit from his services next season is yet to seen.

With Crystal Palace also interested in the player and Patrick Vieira’s success with some younger players at the club this season, that could serve as a motivation for the forward to join the Eagles instead.

Furthermore, the player is currently valued at £20million so it’s yet to be seen whether Brentford will feel it’s in their best interests to put in a bid of this value for him.

The player would definitely be a good addition to the squad but if they want him, the Bees will have to work to get him.