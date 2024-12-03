Emmanuel Adegboyega has suggested that a return to Norwich City from Dundee United in January is not on the cards.

The defender is currently on loan with the Scottish side, where he has made 12 league appearances so far this season.

The 21-year-old has cemented himself as a key figure for the Premiership side, who sit fourth in the table.

He has even contributed two goals, scoring again last weekend in United’s 2-0 win over St Mirren at home.

Emmanuel Adegboyega - Dundee United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 12 2 (0) As of November 26th

Emmanuel Adegboyega opens up on Norwich future

Adegboyega has claimed that his focus is on finishing the season with Dundee United, indicating a January recall is not on the cards.

The centre-back has revealed that his preference is to earn consistent minutes in the team rather than spending time on the bench as a back-up option.

“I see myself as a Dundee United player,” said Adegboyega, via the Dundee Courier.

“I can’t look that far ahead [to January]; we have a lot of football to play.

“Whatever happens, happens.

“I don’t want to miss games. I want to play every single match.

“But if there’s a tactical decision from the gaffer, then it is what it is.

“I just keep working hard and looking towards the next match.

“That’s exactly what I did.

“The gaffer communicated with me brilliantly; he told me the reason why I missed out against Rangers – I understood his thinking – and of course I’m not happy.

“No player should be.

“But I always keep my head up and cheer on the team from the sidelines.”

Adegboyega’s Norwich career

Adegboyega made the switch to Norwich in the summer of 2023, signing from Irish side Drogheda United.

He has yet to make his breakthrough into the Canaries’ first team plans.

Manager Johannes Hoff Thorup took a closer look at the player in the summer before sanctioning his loan move to Dundee United.

The January window opens on the 1st, which could allow his return to Carrow Road.

Adegboyega remaining on loan will be good for his development

Norwich bringing Adegboyega back midway through the campaign would be doing the player a disservice unless there was a genuine use for him in the squad.

The defender has settled in well at Dundee United and has earned his place as a key part of the starting lineup.

Continuing there for the rest of the campaign would be best for his development in the long-run.

Norwich can take another look at him in the summer and decide on the next step of his career then.