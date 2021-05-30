Emiliano Marcondes talks honestly about Brentford future amid Nottingham Forest, QPR links

Emiliano Marcondes admits he is unsure about his future at Brentford, despite firing the club into the Premier League on Saturday.

Marcondes has struggled for regular game time this season, with only 12 of his 31 Championship appearances coming as starts.

But the 26-year-old was influential in helping Brentford get over the line and reach the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, producing a man-of-the-match display in the play-off final at Wembley.

Marcondes scored the second goal in the Bees’ 2-0 victory over Swansea, on an afternoon where they reached the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer, though, and told the Daily Mail that he is unsure about whether a new deal will come his way.

He said: “I have been hoping and waiting for a new contract for a long time. But I have kept my concentration on the training and on the pitch, and to focus on what I can control.

“I can’t control a new contract. Of course, I hope to play Premier League, it’s my biggest dream. To come from a small town in Denmark and reach the Premier League would be unbelievable.”

Ahead of the January transfer window, Marcondes was linked with moves to Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest, and if he is to be let go, it remains to be seen whether any of those clubs look to bring him in on a free.

The attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and registered 13 assists in 97 games for the Bees, since arriving from FC Nordsjælland in 2017.

The Verdict

Marcondes has been slightly inconsistent for Brentford since his move to England, but there can be no denying his talent when he’s in form.

He was brilliant for the Bees in their play-off final win, making late runs from midfield and breaking into the box, and grabbing a well-deserved goals.

On a free transfer, he’s bound to attract interest this summer, but Brentford need to make a decision which is right for them as they prepare for life in England’s top-flight.