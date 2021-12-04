Emiliano Marcondes reflects on AFC Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw at Fulham

Bournemouth earned a valuable 1-1 draw at Fulham on Friday evening and kept pace with the Cottagers at the summit of the Championship as a result.

Dominic Solanke’s incredible goal just seconds after the second half began gave the Cherries hope of taking all three points back to the South Coast but Tosin Adarabioyo headed home in the closing exchanges to maintain Fulham’s position top of the tree.

Emiliano Marcondes made his first league start since the end of August at Craven Cottage in central midfield with Philip Billing and Lewis Cook before being replaced by Ben Pearson in the 56th minute. The Dane has had an up and down start to the season with his fitness but came in to good effect in West London and will be hoping to kick on in the coming weeks as we build-up to the busy Christmas period.

Marcondes took to Twitter to share his thoughts after the game.

He wrote: “Tough game tonight, thank you for the support, we go again next Saturday.”

Queens Park Rangers have the opportunity to cut the gap between themselves and Bournemouth to five points on Sunday, potentially re-igniting some sort of automatic promotion race with West Bromwich Albion falling away in recent weeks.

The Verdict

Marcondes could be a real asset for Scott Parker in the second half of the season considering his experience with Brentford over the last couple of seasons. The 26-year-old brings a very different skillset to that of Ben Pearson and therefore we could see a fair bit of rotation between the two from Parker depending on the opposition.

At the moment, the Cherries have nothing to worry about in terms of kicking on for automatic promotion but there may come a time if West Bromwich Albion can strengthen in January and if the injury list begins to mount that players who have been there and done it before become invaluable. Marcondes will be fully believing that he can achieve back-to-back Championship promotions.