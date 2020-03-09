Emiliano Marcondes reacts to Brentford’s win over Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford got back to winning ways in style on Saturday afternoon, as they sealed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Griffin Park.

A brace from Josh Dasilva and further strikes from Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbeumo and Tariqe Fosu sealed the three points in clinical fashion.

Going into the clash, the Bees were without a win in five games, but they were the team that started on the front foot, as their opening goal came after just ten minutes, courtesy of Dasilva.

QUIZ: Can you name these 18 ex-Brentford players?

1 of 18 Who is this former Brentford player? Sam Sodje Clayton Donaldson Karleigh Osbourne Marcus Bean

That set the tone of what was to follow for the rest of the afternoon, as Brentford demonstrated again why they are one of the more feared attacking sides in the division.

The result moves the Bees up to 4th in the table, ahead of Nottingham Forest.

25-year-old Emiliano Marcondes once again started on the right-side of central midfield, and produced a moment of brilliance to double the Bees’ lead in the 18th minute of the contest.

The Dane cut inside from the left, and unleashed an unstoppable strike from 25 yards that flew into the top corner.

It was his first league goal for the club.

The midfielder took to Instagram to react to his goal and the victory:

View this post on Instagram Always believe 🙌🏾 A post shared by EmilianoMarcondesCamargoHansen (@emilianomch) on Mar 8, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

The Verdict

Marcondes produced an accomplished display on the right, scoring as well as assisting Bryan Mbeumo for Brentford’s third goal.

The 25-year-old spend time on loan at Danish Superliga outfit FC Midtjylland earlier in the season, returning at the start of January.

He has made a total of nineteen appearances for the Bees this term.