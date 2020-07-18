Emile Smith Rowe sends message to Huddersfield Town fans after scoring late winner v West Brom

The on-loan Arsenal man scored a late winner as Huddersfield Town beat West Brom 2-1 in the Championship.

Many fans will remember it as the goal that sent Leeds United into the Premier League. But for Huddersfield fans, it might just be the goal that secures their Championship status for another season.

The 19-year-old came on as a substitute in the second-half, finishing neatly past Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone in the 86th-minute – the win sees Huddersfield go six points clear of safety ahead of today’s fixtures.

After the game last night, Smith Rowe took to Twitter to share this message:

that one was for the fans🙌🏻 #UTT pic.twitter.com/M20zjqc8w2 — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) July 17, 2020

He joined on-loan from Arsenal in January. Gunners fans hold him in high-regards and by the time of his loan, he was starting to break into the Arsenal first-team.

Now in 18 Championship outings for the Terriers Smith Rowe has scored two goals. Fans have rated his performances since joining and many think that he could even be an important player for Arsenal next season.

The likeliest outcome though is another loan deal. Smith Rowe will likely spend the next season back in the Championship, either at Huddersfield or with a team looking at promotion.

The verdict

His goal last night showed all the qualities of Smith Rowe – awareness, technique and a calm head. At such a young age as well, Smith Rowe plays with experience well beyond his years, and fans expect him to go all the way for club and country in the future.