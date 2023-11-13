Highlights Former England striker Emile Heskey praises the impact of community initiatives supported by The Building Foundations Fund launched by Sky Bet and the EFL, emphasizing the social benefits of programs like Barnsley's walking football.

Former England striker Emile Heskey has talked up the impact of the community initiatives that Sky Bet and the EFL will help support thanks to The Building Foundations Fund, which was launched last week.

Heskey highlighted the important social benefits of projects like Barnsley's walking football programme and the long-standing effect that other community schemes, such as the youth clubs that he attended growing up, can have.

Last week, Sky Bet and the EFL launched The Building Foundations Fund, which is the largest multi-year sponsor-backed fund solely focussed on community activities and will see £6 million invested over the next six years.

All 72 clubs will be given an initial £10,000 to spend on community projects, while from next season, they will also be able to bid for further grants worth between £5,000 and £100,000 - either to aid current programmes or launch brand new initiatives.

The bids will be judged across a range of categories, such as improving local sporting facilities or promoting the physical and social benefits of the game, by a panel of industry experts that includes much-loved former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

Emile Heskey on the impact of community projects at EFL clubs

One of the current projects that are already feeling the benefits of the 2023/24 funding is Barnsley's walking football programme and participants got a special treat last week in the form of a session with Heskey at the launch event.

The former England striker scored over 100 Premier League goals for the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, and Aston Villa but is no stranger to the EFL either.

Heskey is now the head of football development for Leicester City women and, having shared his expertise at one of Barnsley's walking football sessions, talked up the positive impact that community programmes and The Building Foundations Fund can have.

He said to Football League World: "It's been great, they took to me really well, and the impact of having such a facility that they come to, whether it's for walking football or other activities, that integrates the community and allows people to get together is fantastic.

"We all know sport really helps with health but we don't talk about the social side of it as well. Meeting different people from different walks of life can help you in your own life. It's great that Barnsley are putting this on and that all the EFL clubs have the opportunity to do so as well."

"I was asked by the EFL to get involved and I jump at things like this," Heskey continued. "It's a chance to give back and be around people. I do play football - 6 a side, 7 a side - so I understand the social benefits of it. The walking football was a little bit difficult because you want to break into a run and you can't as that's a foul but it was good fun."

Heskey added that he'd seen firsthand the impact that community projects can have - both during his career and when he was growing up.

"100%," he said. "Even growing up as a kid, I had youth clubs, etc. They were brilliant for me growing up, I had the choice of two or three and went to a local one. It kinda molds you into who you are.

"This one was for over 50s so it's a little bit different, but again, it offers that opportunity to meet some people."

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post in partnership with Sky Bet and the EFL