Emile Heskey has discussed three of his former clubs in Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

Heskey enjoyed a storied career predominantly in the Premier League, where he turned out for the likes of Leicester City and Liverpool and crossed the Second City divide by spending three years with Aston Villa while also earning 62 caps for the England national side.

He led the line for both Birmingham and Wigan during their respective days in the top-flight before winding down his career with Bolton, who were in the Championship at the time.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via betideas.com, Heskey offered his verdicts on current affairs at Birmingham, Wigan and Bolton.

Birmingham City will go straight back up to the Championship

Birmingham have set the pace so far in League One, winning eight of their opening 10 encounters and losing on just one occasion.

Blues were poised to plot a strong promotion charge before the season started after their relegation from the Championship, and they have underlined those credentials.

Heskey believes that Chris Davies' side will go straight back up to the second-tier, where they would arguably have one of the more competitive squads despite currently being a league below.

When quizzed on whether Birmingham will go up this season, Heskey said: "Yeah, 100 per cent.

"With the investment that the owners have put in, the squad that they’ve got - they arguably shouldn’t have gone down - 100 per cent they’ll bounce straight back up.

"Arguably their squad is one of the strongest in the Championship as well."

Jay Stansfield will score more than 20 goals for Birmingham City this season

Heskey's former side turned heads on the final day of the summer transfer window by completing a sensational return for last season's loan hero, Jay Stansfield.

The ex-Fulham prospect had made an impression on loan in the Championship and Birmingham were able to strike a deal to get him back in the ranks at League One level, albeit at some cost.

The fee shelled out has been speculated to a great extent, although BirminghamLive confirmed that it is in excess of £10 million, representing a League One record by some margin.

Stansfield has started brightly, with three goals from his first five matches back in the West Midlands. There is a lot of expectation surrounding him and his side this season, and Heskey has backed the 21-year-old frontman to surpass the 20-goal mark.

He said: "I think when you’re talking about strikers who are clinical goalscorers, you’re looking at 20 goals a season.

"He can surpass that definitely with ease, and will probably get a lot more than that.

"He’s done a fantastic job so far, we know he’s a goalscorer and I wouldn’t say it’s easy for him in League One but he’s probably finding it really nice at this moment in time.

"They [Birmingham] stand out above everyone else, so I expect him to get 20+ goals this season."

Birmingham City can repeat Ipswich Town exploits amid off-pitch ambition

Birmingham are on an exciting journey both on and off the pitch following their takeover by Knighthead last summer.

Alongside the investment in the playing squad, serious work has been done into improving the club's infrastructure, and plans have been unveiled to build a new Sports Quarter and mega stadium, which would seat around 60,000 supporters.

It is clear that Birmingham have lofty ambitions and intend on returning to the Premier League sooner rather than later. They will be looking to replicate the success of Ipswich Town, who romped to back-to-back promotions in a remarkable rise under Kieran McKenna.

With such impressive work taking place across all aspects of the club, Heskey has argued that Blues are capable of pulling off consecutive promotions back to the Premier League.

When quizzed on whether Blues can replicate Ipswich Town's success, Heskey said: "They could, and I think that goes by all the different components with that.

"Fantastic Head Coach who’s worked under several different managers and philosophies, really forward-thinking in his approach. And then structure, they’ve really come in and put their money where their mouth is.

"Everyone can say things, but when you actually do it’s a different kettle of fish.

"I think these owners have actually put their money where their mouth is, they’re talking about a new stadium and training facility. That would be great for the Midlands, I’m a Midlands lad.

"So to have something like that where we could host big events, not just football but also other events, they’re obviously into their American football, so it would be great to have that in the Midlands.

"When you’re talking about that sort of investment back into a football club, there arguably comes an expectation. I hope that expectation doesn’t come too big for them, but I do believe they’ve got more than enough to go back to back."

Sam Tickle should stay at Wigan Athletic amid Arsenal, Man Utd transfer interest

Wigan shot-stopper Sam Tickle appears to be a wanted man, with reports claiming that both Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in his services.

The 22-year-old has been first-choice at Wigan for the last two seasons and has made a real impression between the sticks so far in the new campaign.

However, Tickle has spent virtually all of his young career playing in League One and Heskey has raised concerns about whether the step-up could be too soon right now, as game-time likely would not be immediately forthcoming in the top-flight.

He said: "If I was to give advice, I would tell him to stay because you want game time.

"When you’re at a young age playing week-in, week-out, we’ve seen a lot of young players doing really well and make that move [and struggle]. I won’t begrudge anyone making a move but you want to be playing still.

"It’s important for him to get a full season, he’s going to attract the attention because of how well he’s playing.

"It will be difficult to keep hold of him, but my advice would be to stay until the end of the season and have a full season behind you and then look at a move, but it’s got to be the right move."

Ian Evatt is at a make-or-break stage at Bolton WanderersIan Evatt came under significant pressure at the start of the season following a slow start for Bolton, who will be looking to gain promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking after falling short in the play-offs on two consecutive occasions.

Supporters expressed real dissatisfaction at both the results and the playing style. While Bolton have picked up as of late, Evatt has failed twice in getting Bolton back to the second-tier. The Wanderers boss faces two crucial upcoming tests to push his side into the play-offs against potential promotion rivals in Birmingham and Peterborough United.

Should Bolton fail to pick up results there, Heskey admits he would be fearing for Evatt's future at the club.

He said: "Yes, it is a make-or-break.

"The reality is that it’s make or break for every manager when you’re going through a [tough period], especially when you’ve had two very close bites at the cherry to get up and now this is the third time lucky.

"If it doesn’t go well this time and anything goes bad, it intensifies. I wouldn’t say he’s on borrowed time because he’s done a fantastic job, but there does come a time where you say ‘let’s look at what’s next and part ways’.

"They’ll be looking in the background and figuring out what’s next."

Promotion would be a remarkable feat for Bolton Wanderers this season

You have got to wonder whether Bolton have passed up their best opportunities to get promoted now, with League One looking much more competitive than it was when they made it to the play-offs in back-to-back seasons.

However, Heskey has told his former side to frame the situation in a more positive light, explaining how impressive a feat it would represent if they could pull off promotion this season in a tougher league with their rivals spending more and more money.

He said: "I wouldn’t say they’ve passed up their best opportunities. Yes it’s very competitive now and it’s fascinating.

"I was looking at the actual table, I played in the late 90’s and the 2000’s and a lot of them in League One were Premier League clubs. They’ve got great pedigree, it’s a very competitive league.

"If you’re looking at the structure and the way that teams are playing now as well, very expansive and forward-thinking. So it’s going to be very tough.

"Yes, they might have missed that boat in trying to get out of the league at a critical time, but if they manage to get out of it now, what a feat that is.

"So I think they’ve got to look at it that way really, rather than looking at the negatives. Look at the positives - if we get out of the league, what a feat that is because this is a very competitive league.

"As well, playing so many games. I played in the Championship for two seasons and that was tough, especially when it comes to the time where you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Wednesday. It’s tough, it’s very tough mentally and physically."