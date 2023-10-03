Highlights Bolton Wanderers have a very good chance of getting into the League One play-offs this season, according to Emile Heskey.

Despite a strong season last year, Bolton was unable to get past Barnsley in the play-offs and stayed in the league.

There is significant pressure on Ian Evatt and his Bolton team to meet this season's expectations and achieve promotion.

Emile Heskey believes Bolton Wanderers have a very good chance of getting into the League One play-offs this season.

The Trotters climbed the League One table last season as they went from mid-table finishes to play-off contenders.

It was a very strong season for the Lancashire side, as they performed well in the Papa John’s Trophy, were crowned winners in February, and kept up with the leaders in the league.

The 2022/23 League One season was a very strong division, as we saw Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday compete for the automatic places.

But behind them were also sides that were performing very well, one of them being Ian Evatt’s Bolton side.

The Trotters were comfortable in the play-off picture and deserved their place, but despite the good season, they were unable to get past Barnsley.

That resulted in them staying in the league, and now, with the new season underway, they are one of the favourites, if not the favourites, to gain promotion this season.

How have Bolton Wanderers started the 2023/24 season?

It has been a steady start for Bolton, as they sit in fourth place on 17 points out of a maximum of 27.

Evatt’s men started with three wins in their opening three league games, but were soon brought back to earth with a thumping defeat by Wigan Athletic.

It took them a couple of games to get back on track, but since their defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, Bolton have won four of their last six games in all competitions.

That has seen them climb back into the play-offs, and the task will be for them to stay in there at the very least as pressure is on the club to meet this season’s expectations.

Bolton have played a game less than some of the teams around them, but with Portsmouth and Oxford United starting the season well, the Trotters are playing catch up to the leading pack.

Does Emile Heskey think Ian Evatt can deliver promotion for Bolton Wanderers this season?

Former Leicester City and England striker Emile Heskey has spoken to Football League World about Bolton’s chances of promotion to the Championship under manager Ian Evatt.

Speaking to Football League World on behalf of sharemarketcap.com - Heskey said: “It’s going to be a tough one, but I think he’s done fantastic. I’ve watched a couple of their games, and they’ve played some really exciting football. They were obviously in the EFL Trophy and won 8-1 against Manchester United’s under-21s.

“He’s done a great job of galvanising that city again. Looking back at Bolton playing in the Premier League, and now they’re in League One… But I think he’s got a very good chance of getting into the play-offs. But when you get into the play-offs, it’s a free for all, it can come down to the luck of the draw.”

Would it be a failure if Bolton Wanderers weren’t promoted this season?

As mentioned, there is significantly more pressure on Evatt and this Bolton team this season, given how they have performed and the calibre of teams in the league.

Bolton have had a few good seasons under Evatt, but this season may be considered make or break, as they are classed as one of the better teams, and it will be up to the Bolton manager to get his players playing to those expectations.

They have started the season well, and if they continue on that track, they shouldn’t have any problems reaching the play-offs at the very least this season.