Former Leicester City striker Emile Heskey believes Stephy Mavididi offers just as much as Harvey Barnes did during his time at the King Power Stadium, speaking to Football League World.

The Foxes lost a fair amount of attacking firepower in the summer, with both Barnes and England international James Maddison sealing big-money moves away from the relegated side following their drop to the Championship.

Ayoze Perez also departed, so plenty of attacking additions were needed during the previous window to compensate for that, and Enzo Maresca decided to move to bring Mavididi into the club during the latter stages of July.

How has Stephy Mavididi got on at Leicester City so far this season?

Mavididi had only just joined when Leicester took on Coventry City on the opening day and with this in mind, it was no surprise to see him start on the bench.

When he did come on though, he looked a real threat and helped to change the game in the Foxes' favour, with the hosts managing to come from behind to win 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

He grabbed an assist that day - and the winner against Huddersfield Town in the following league game.

That just reinforces how important he has been for the Foxes this term - and he has two goals and two assists to his name during the 2023/24 campaign so far.

His other goal came against Southampton - and he was exceptional that night.

The only criticism you could have made of him that evening was his wastefulness in front of goal - but he managed to get himself on the scoresheet in the second half by using his pace - also showing great composure after missing earlier opportunities.

What did Emile Heskey say about Stephy Mavididi?

Following such an impressive start to life in the Midlands, former Foxes' forward Heskey had plenty of good things to say about ex-Arsenal man Mavididi.

Speaking to Football League World on behalf of sharemarketcap.com, Heskey said: "He’s been brilliant. I didn’t know too much about him at first but he’s exciting.

"Leicester have gone from Harvey Barnes who was very, very direct, and gone to another player who gives you just as much if not more.

"Just give him the ball and let him go and drive at players. He commits players and draws fouls, he gets goals, he gets assists, and he’s quick on the counter. He doesn’t dwell - if he goes, he goes."

Could Stephy Mavididi be just as good as Harvey Barnes was at Leicester City?

Barnes registered 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last term and that's an exceptional record.

Mavididi can be just as much of a goalscoring threat, but two big things will decide whether he can go on to be just as good as Barnes.

Firstly, he needs to be clinical and he will be able to work on his finishing and composure in the coming years and develop further.

Secondly, he will need to make the transition to top-tier football if the Foxes are promoted and it may be reasonably easy for him to make that transition considering he has already plied his trade in Ligue 1, which is the French top flight.

At 25, Mavididi isn't the youngest player in the world, but he still has plenty of time to develop and potentially overtake Barnes.