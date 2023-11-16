Highlights Emile Heskey believes that Bolton Wanderers have a "big opportunity" to return to the Championship and inch closer to the Premier League.

Heskey acknowledges the dedication of the fanbase, who have endured tough times in recent years, and believes they deserve the on-pitch success they are currently experiencing.

The launch of The Building Foundation Fund, which will invest £6 million in EFL club community projects over the next six years, aims to support and boost community initiatives that may otherwise not receive funding.

Bolton Wanderers have a "big opportunity" to get back into the Championship this season and move one step closer to a Premier League return, Emile Heskey has told Football League World in an exclusive interview.

The former England striker, who had a spell at Wanderers late on in his playing career, suggested it was great to see a fanbase that had endured some difficult times in recent years rewarded.

Bolton Wanderers in 2023/24

It has only been four years since Bolton were on the edge of EFL expulsion and possible extinction but those scary times feel a long way away now with Ian Evatt's side competing for promotion in League One.

Under Evatt, the North West club won promotion from League Two in 2020/21 and reached the play-offs in their second season back in the third tier.

With Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, and Plymouth Argyle promoted last term, Bolton were among the pre-season favourites to go up and have lived up to the billing so far.

League One 2023/24 (as of 15/11) P W GD 1. Portsmouth 16 10 15 36 2. Oxford United 16 11 15 35 3. Bolton Wanderers 16 11 12 35

Wanderers are third in the table after 16 games - only outside the top two on goal difference and just a point back from league leaders Portsmouth.

Emile Heskey: Bolton's "big opportunity"

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Heskey suggested it was great to see a fanbase that had endured some tough times recently being rewarded with on-pitch success.

"100%," he said.

"You see how big the club is and you see what the fanbase need and want.

"They'll come in their droves if they get that and I'm sure they're getting that now, which is great.

"This season is a big opportunity to get back into the Championship, one step away from the Premier League where they believe they should be."

Bolton are back in action after the international break as they face Exeter City at the DW Stadium on Saturday 25th November.

The Building Foundations Fund

FLW spoke with Heskey at the launch of The Building Foundation Fund.

The former Bolton striker was coaching a session for Barnsley's walking football programme, which is one of the community projects set to benefit from the new initiative from Sky Bet and the EFL.

Sky Bet are set to invest £6 million in EFL club community projects over the next six years. An initial £10,000 is available to all 72 clubs this term while from next year, they will be able to bid for grants between £5,000 and £100,000 to either boost current programmes or launch brand new initiatives.

The hope is that the money can give life to community schemes that might otherwise fall by the wayside.