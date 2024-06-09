Preston North End missed out on the Championship play-offs last season with a terrible end to the season, which cost Ryan Lowe's side dearly.

The hope will be that next season they can push that bit further and secure a higher finish in the standings, but they face a fresh set of challenges in the form of new relegated sides, three promoted teams from League One and some player decisions to make.

With some of Lowe's squad only contracted to the club for one more year, many may be playing in the hope of securing a new deal.

FLW details all the players whose contracts are set to expire at Deepdale in the summer of 2025 if nothing changes.

All expiry dates are found on Transfrmarkt and have been verified through Preston North End's website.

Duane Holmes

Duane Holmes was a key figure for Preston North End at times last season. Having signed from recently relegated Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee, he originally agreed a two-year deal with the Lancashire outfit.

The season of 2023-24 saw him feature in 37 games across all competitions, with the midfielder's goal contributions totaling to 10 for the campaign, although he did not start as many matches in the second half of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see where the North End board go with the 29-year-old next year, but if no new deal arrives, he will leave in the summer of 2025.

Will Keane

Keane was another transfer deal that PNE completed last summer, signing the striker from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international did reasonably well last season, displaying his Championship qualities with 13 goals in 38 Championship games.

In a similar vein to Holmes, Keane was only given a two-year deal and, at 31 years of age, he represents a player who is in the twilight of his career.

With no sell-on value, it would not be a surprise to see Keane leave upon the expiry of his contract in 2025 if his goalscoring contributions dry up.

Robbie Brady

Another Republic of Ireland international player, Robbie Brady is a name familiar to Championship and Premier League fans.

In a 13-year career, the winger has played over 300 games across the top two divisions of English football.

About to enter his third season at Deepdale, Brady initially signed a one-year deal at Deepdale but had it extended by two further years in June 2023.

An experienced individual, Brady could be important for North End next season with his powerful left boot, but his current deal will expire following the conclusion of the upcoming campaign.

Andrew Hughes

Andrew Hughes has been a stalwart of the current PNE side since signing from Peterborough back in 2018.

January saw a one-year extension in the Welshman's contract triggered, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

A player who will surely have a connection to the club now going into his seventh season, the departure of Hughes next summer could be a real sore one for PNE fans, even if he will be 33 when his deal expires.

Freddie Woodman

Entering his third season at North End, Freddie Woodman has been Ryan Lowe's first-choice in goal since signing from Newcastle back in 2022.

Becoming the first player at PNE to keep seven clean sheets in their opening seven games, Woodman had a superb debut campaign.

He struggled a bit more in the 2023-24 season though, conceding 63 goals in 44 Championship matches and keeping seven less clean sheets, but Lowe has kept faith in the 27-year-old.

Freddie Woodman's Preston North End League Stats - As Per Fotmob 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 46 44 Goals Conceded 59 63 Saves 123 135 Clean Sheets 17 10 Goals Prevented -5.27 1.38

Next summer will be interesting to see what happens with Woodman, as he will surely be offered a new deal - unless PNE decide to try and cash in this summer instead.

Liam Lindsay

Liam Lindsay has had to earn his opportunity at PNE, and has been reaping the rewards in the past two seasons.

After only playing 28 Championship games across his first one-and-a-half seasons in Lancashire, he recently finished the 2023-24 campaign playing all but six minutes of football for his side.

Next year will likely see the dominating centre-back continue in the middle of defence after winning the Players' Player of the Year award, but his time could be up the following summer with his contract expiring come the summer of 2025.

Jordan Storey

A worry for Preston fans will be the fact that the majority of their defence is out of contract next year. Jordan Storey is another addition to this list, alongside Lindsay and Hughes.

Storey was a real coup for PNE back in 2018 as they signed the 20-year-old from Exeter City, who had been creating various stars in and around that time, including the likes of Ollie Watkins.

The centre-back has displayed a real pedigree and will be one that fans want to keep for the future.

In 2021, he signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2025, so the upcoming season could potentially be the last time we see the Yeovil-born defender feature for North End.

Ryan Ledson

In a similar vein to Storey, Ledson was a player PNE picked up in 2018 with a committed approach to bringing in youthful talent.

Ledson earned the Player of the Year award in a lacklustre 2020-21 season for the whole club, but in Ryan Lowe's two-and-a-half years in charge he has not always been a starter, and he appeared just 27 times in the Championship over the course of the season just gone.

Despite the lack of game-time, Ledson will be hopeful that he can play a better part next season in what could be his final year at Deepdale - if Lowe doesn't see him as a starter though, then the ex-Oxford United man could move on for a fee instead.

Emil Riis

Emil Riis will be entering his fifth season at Deepdale this year, and fans will be hopeful he can rediscover his form of 2021-22.

In that campaign, the Dane notched 17 goals in the Championship and looked set to build on the early promise he had shown since signing in 2020.

Unfortunately, a serious knee injury picked up at the start of 2023 has somewhat affected his progress since then, and next season could be his last chance to impress Ryan Lowe.

Middlesbrough wanted to sign Riis in 2022 following his 21-goal haul in all competitions, and that was when Chris Wilder was in charge of the Teessiders - could he return with Sheffield United to try and sign the 25-year-old?

Josh Seary

Josh Seary is a 19-year-old right back who has managed to earn a handful of minutes in the 2023-24 Championship.

Having featured five times in all competitions last season, Seary will hope next year will prove a breakout one for the youngster. If not, the expiry of his deal is in 2025, so he will have the opportunity to look for first-team football elsewhere.

Kian Best

At the age of 18, Kian Best had somewhat of a breakthrough year at Deepdale last season.

Featuring 12 times for Ryan Lowe's side, the left-wing-back started eight fixtures and provided one assist in that time, but his run of league appearances came to an end in late November after being given a torrid time by Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones at the Riverside.

In an interview with the Lancashire Post, Lowe said on the teenage defender: "He’s got big, big potential and a lot of quality."

With one year left on his deal, PNE will surely be looking to extend Best's time at his hometown club, but it was reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon in December 2023 that Fulham were taking a look - that could be in the back of the youngster's mind, especially as he's now an England youth international.