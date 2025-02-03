With Sunderland battling for Premier League promotion, the last couple of days of the January transfer window gives Regis Le Bris the chance to ensure their squad is strong enough to get over the line.

There are four Championship clubs competing for two automatic promotion spots, and Sunderland will desperately be hoping to go up in one of those two automatic spots instead of having to deal with the lottery of the play-offs.

This means that having a squad good enough to deal with what's set to be a busy end to the season will be crucial for the Black Cats, and they'll be looking to add to the signing of Enzo Le Fee they made earlier this month.

With that in mind, here are 3 realistic last minute transfers Sunderland should be looking to secure.

Harry Darling

Sunderland have a number of centre-backs on their books, but a move for Swansea City defender Harry Darling could be a shrewd one as they look to the future.

Darling has been a key player for the Swans this season, and despite attempts to secure his long-term future at the club, he is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he could be available for a bargain fee.

One of Sunderland's promotion rivals are said to be keen on Darling in the form of Sheffield United, and despite the Black Cats' depth at the back, securing the 25-year-old's signature could be a shrewd move from Le Bris.

Harry Darling's senior career Club Seasons Cambridge United 2017-21 Bishop's Stortford (Loan) 2017 Hampton & Richmond Borough (Loan) 2017 Royston Town (Loan) 2017 East Thurrock United (Loan) 2018 MK Dons 2021-21 Swansea City 2022-

The former MK Dons man has proven to be a more than capable defender at this level, and at the age of 25 he's only set to get better too, so it wouldn't be a surprise if a number of Championship clubs were watching his situation with interest.

With plenty of transfer interest in Daniel Ballard and with Chris Mepham's loan spell set to come to an end at the end of the season, Sunderland could do with adding another central defender to their ranks, and Darling would be a smart option available for a cut-price fee thanks to his contract situation.

Emil Riis

One player Sunderland have been linked with this month is Preston North End's Emil Riis, with the Danish striker set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Similarly to Darling above, if Preston know they're likely to lose Riis on a free transfer at the end of the season anyway, they may be tempted to cash in now, even at a cut-price fee to ensure they receive some sort of money for the 26-year-old.

While Sunderland have the likes of Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda as striker options and both of them have performed well, Riis is a quality Championship striker, and has bagged eight goals in 30 appearances for the Lilywhites this season.

In total, he has scored 37 goals in 157 Championship appearances, and given his contract status and form this season, he could well be a shrewd signing this month for Le Bris' side.

With his future at Deepdale uncertain, Sunderland should be pushing to sign Riis before the transfer window closes on Monday night.