Emil Riis in 2nd – Ranked: Preston North End’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Preston North End have enjoyed a reasonably encouraging first half of the Championship season.

Despite a struggle for a regular source of goals, a solid defence has helped them to some positive results, that mean they are currently only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

That does seem to highlight the quality there is in Ryan Lowe’s side, meaning there are some individuals who may be worth a fair amount, as attention turns to the January transfer window.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the five Preston players with the highest current market value, according to Transfermarkt, right here.

5. Ben Whiteman

First up on this list is midfielder Ben Whiteman, who joined Preston from Doncaster Rovers back in the 2021 January transfer window.

Since then, the 26-year-old has become a regular feature in the centre of the park for North End, making 92 appearances and scoring six goals in all competitions for the Lancashire club.

With a contract that secures his future at Deepdale until the end of the 2023/24 season, Whiteman is currently valued at €3million.

4. Alan Browne

Preston’s longest serving first-team player having joined the club from Cork City all the way back in 2014, Browne has been a mainstay for North End ever since.

In total, the Republic of Ireland international has made well over 300 appearances for the Deepdale side, where he has earnt the role of club captain thanks to his ever increasing importance to the club.

With a contract that will take his tenure with Preston all the way to a tenth year, in 2024, the 27-year-old is considered to be worth €3.2million.

Which shirt number do these 25 current Preston players wear?

1 of 25 Daniel Johnson? 10 7 12 19

3. Troy Parrott

Having joined Preston on loan from Tottenham back in the summer transfer window, Parrott has endured a tough time of things at Deepdale so far.

The striker scored just twice in 15 appearances in all competitions for North End, before picking up an injury while celebrating his first league goal for the club in the win at Norwich in early October.

Even so, the 20-year-old, who has already been capped at senior international level by the Republic of Ireland, still holds a valuation of €4million.

2. Emil Riis

After scoring just twice in the Championship during his debut season with Preston in 2020/21, Riis came to life last season, with 16 goals for the Lancashire club.

That saw him attract plenty of attention during the summer transfer window, but the Dane remained at Deepdale, and has scored five times at the start of this season.

As a result, he once again sits top of the club’s scoring charts, and with a contract until the summer of 2025, Riis is also valued at €4million.

1. Freddie Woodman

With Preston losing Leicester loanee Daniel Iversen at the end of last season, they found themselves in need of a new number one, which they eventually got in the form of Woodman.

Joining on a three-year contract from Premier League side Newcastle, the 25-year-old has shown the same impressive form at Championship level, he previously produced on loan at the likes of Swansea.

As a result, it is perhaps no surprise that the former England youth international is now viewed as Preston’s most valuable player, at €6million.