Emil Riis gives verdict on Preston North End’s hopes for the season following victory v West Brom

Preston North End have had a somewhat strange start to the new season.

Whilst they’ve picked up nine clean sheets, they’ve also drawn seven of their opening games which leaves them 11th in the league.

Last night, Ryan Lowe’s side will have been glad to pick up three points for a change as they beat a struggling West Brom side 1-0 thanks to an Emil Riis goal.

This is only Preston’s fourth league goal of the season meaning the Lilywhites have plenty of work to do if they are to push up the table through the season.

However, Riis feels as though last night’s result has shown his side that a push for the top is possible as he told the club’s Official Media: “Yeah, it couldn’t be any better to get a win. We’re just delighted to get a win so we were just happy, everyone, to finally get a win at home and show everyone that we can do it still.

“That’s what you fight for every week so to finally get it, it’s delightful, and to go high up in the table and still keep the dream alive. It’s early on in the season so you never know. You need to keep getting them wins and hopefully be up there.

“I think after the first ten minutes, we were definitely on top, we had a few more chances to get another goal but luckily, we managed to get one and keep them away from scoring.

“To get the win, and you only have to score one, is good. People might hate to play against us because it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s definitely something to build on and it’s probably going to be a tough game on Saturday. We’re going to have to go there and probably be underdogs but sometimes that suits us but it’s going to be a tough game but it’s good to go in with a win.”

The Verdict:

Preston will be glad to have picked up three points and it’s certainly an encouraging sign.

This weekend, they travel to Norwich City which as Riis says, will no doubt be a tough game so this is a result that gives them some momentum as they approach the match.

However, there is still plenty of work for Ryan Lowe’s side to do especially if Riis wants the dream of the play-offs and being up there to continue.

Whilst there is no doubting how impressive Preston’s defensive form is, if they continue to drop two points every week it will limit them and therefore, they need to be looking at how they can create more performances like last night’s.