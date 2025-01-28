Emiliano Marcondes has opened up on his Norwich City future as the expiration of his current deal approaches.

The Denmark international joined the Canaries earlier in the season as a free agent signing following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Since joining, he has become an important part of Johannes Hoff Thorup’s first team squad, with the Norfolk outfit chasing a top six finish.

The 29-year-old has contributed four goals and four assists from 21 appearances in the Championship so far this campaign, emerging as a key part of the furniture at Carrow Road.

Emi Marcondes - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 21 (18) 4 (4) As of January 28th

Emi Marcondes discusses Norwich City future

Marcondes has claimed that he would like to stay at Norwich beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of the campaign.

However, he has suggested that talks are not underway over a fresh deal, with the Norfolk outfit also holding an option to add a further 12 months to his current contract.

"I like to be here,” said Marcondes, via Pink Un.

Related Norwich City may sense that Josh Sargent shot in the arm has come too late The American made his first start since October at the weekend, but his return may have come too late for Norwich's play-off aspirations.

“I hope, obviously, to stay here for a longer period, but it's not something that I'm thinking a lot about with all these games.

"It's hopefully something that we can look into, but at the moment, I'm thinking about recovering, doing well and getting back out there on Saturday."

Marcondes joined in October as an emergency signing, but has grown into becoming a key figure in Thorup’s first team plans.

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently 11th in the Championship table, five points behind sixth place Middlesbrough after 29 games played each.

Thorup’s team closed the gap to the Teesside outfit last weekend with an emphatic 5-1 win over Swansea City, in which Marcondes bagged the closing goal of the game.

The victory ended a run of back-to-back losses, moving them ahead of QPR in the table.

Next up for the Canaries is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on 1 February in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Keeping Emi Marcondes is a no-brainer for Norwich City

Marcondes has had a great impact at Norwich, especially considering the circumstances of his arrival.

Expectations weren’t high when he joined in October, but he has become one of the top performers in the side.

Extending his deal by the extra 12 months is a no-brainer decision for the Canaries, and a brand new deal to reflect his importance could be justified.

It’s a great development for the club that he is happy at Carrow Road, and credit can be given to Thorup for the positive environment he’s built within the team this year through their ups and downs in performance.