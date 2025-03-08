Emi Marcondes has reiterated his desire to earn a new contract with Norwich City but has demanded more clarity on the situation this month, with the Canaries yet to exercise their one-year extension option.

The 30-year-old moved to Carrow Road as a free agent back in October, agreeing on a deal to run until the end of the season. Norwich have the option to extend his terms for a further year but are yet to do so, despite Marcondes' performances since joining the Championship play-off hopefuls.

Although star attacking pair Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent have grabbed the headlines in Norfolk this term, the Danish playmaker has also caught the eye by contributing four goals and six assists from 25 league appearances.

Emi Marcondes' 24/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of March 8 Appearances 25 Goals 4 Assists 6 xG 5.25 xA 2.78 Chances created 42 Successful crosses 29 Successful dribbles 4

The 29-year-old is well-liked by supporters and has flourished under the stewardship of fellow countryman Johannes Hoff Thorup, who will hope to bridge the gap between Norwich and sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion to seal a play-off finish in his first campaign in charge.

Emi Marcondes' Norwich City contract demand

The attacking midfielder addressed his intention to earn an extended contract at Norwich back in January, and is evidently keen to ensure his stay at Carrow Road is not a short one.

However, Marcondes has now revealed he doesn't know if Norwich intend on triggering their option and has called for the club to provide clarity this month.

Speaking to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Marcondes explained: "I don’t know if there’s any news on that option. In any case, we have said that they have to give us an answer in March.

"We’ve talked and I’m happy to be here, but it has to be right for both of us.

"Right now, my focus is just to do well and then we’ll see what happens, because things can change really quickly. I’m still open to everything and I’m curious to see what happens.

"If the right offer is there and it’s a good fit, I could easily see myself staying here.

"I have never been abroad before where I have played in a way that fits my way of thinking and doing things as well as here. I feel like I have a role here, and if they also see that I have it, then it is a good match.

"As I have said before, I have always wanted to be part of a project where there is a bigger role than ‘just’ playing football, and that is what I really like here with Johannes."

Norwich City should trigger Emi Marcondes contract option

From the outside looking in, exercising the extension option appears a no-brainer for Norwich.

Marcondes has shone this season and is arguably displaying his finest form at Championship level, having previously played a role in promotions to the Premier League for both Brentford and Bournemouth.

He fits Thorup's side and style of play like a glove and offers much-needed experience, especially in what it takes to compete at the top-end of this division, along with a goal threat from midfield.

With the player himself making little secret of his stance on a new contract, agreeing one sooner rather than later should be treated as a priority for the Canaries.