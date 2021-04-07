Emi Buendia reacts as Norwich City sweep aside Huddersfield Town

Norwich City winger Emi Buendia took to Instagram last night to celebrate his side’s emphatic in over Huddersfield Town.

The Argentine scored one of Norwich’s seven goals last night at Carrow Road and provided three assist, as they put a struggling Huddersfield side to the sword.

The win now extends Norwich’s unbeaten run in the league to 12 games and has helped widen their gap at the top of the table to second placed Watford to eight points.

With just six games remaining in the season and a 17-point gap over third placed Brentford, the Canaries could confirm their return to the Premier League this weekend if Brentford and Swansea fail to pick up points.

Buendia, who has 12 goals and 15 assists to his name this season, has been subject to continues links with Arsenal whilst he has been playing for Norwich in the Championship this season. However, the rumours of moves away from the club have not distracted the talented winger who shared his elation with the club’s latest victory.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share:

Buendia joined the club in the summer of 2018, and quickly hit the ground running scoring eight goals in his opening season for the Canaries which played a pivotal part in the club gaining promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Despite a poor season the following year in the Premier League it was clear for all to see that Buendia was a special talent. Despite links to other clubs the Argentine remained loyal, and it looks as if his loyalty is set to be repaid with a return to the Premier League.

Norwich and Buendia travel to an out of form Derby side in their next game where they will be hoping a win could secure them their much-anticipated return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Norwich have been outstanding in the Championship once again this season sweeping all before them.

They have an extremely talented squad for the division and Buendia has certainly enjoyed his season making consistent vital contributions to the side.

It looked as if Norwich would struggle to keep hold of the tricky midfielder but with a return to the Premier League now all but assured it looks like they will be reaping the rewards of the Argentine back in the big time.