Emi Buendia delivers three-word message to Norwich fans ahead of Easter fixtures

Norwich City can sense that the finishing line is close, and they just have to put a few more wins together before they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Canaries have lost just five Championship games all season – two of those coming in a blip at the start of the campaign – and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak.

That was a nine-match winning run until Blackburn Rovers stopped them in their tracks at Carrow Road with a 1-1 draw before the international break, which has seen several Norwich stars jet off on their travels to play for their countries.

The likes of Grant Hanley, Teemu Pukki, Onel Hernandez and Kenny McLean are all away, and that could impact Daniel Farke’s selection plans massively for the trip to Preston North End on Good Friday, which comes less than 48 hours after some of his internationals have played.

So it could be a much-changed line-up at Deepdale, but one player who has remained behind in Norfolk and will be fresh is Emi Buendia.

Buendia is yet to be capped by Argentina but they had no fixtures in this break anyway even if he had a chance of getting in the squad – so he has been working on his game ready for the clash with the Lilywhites on Friday.

The attacking midfielder has been arguably the best player in the Championship this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further 13 (transfermarkt), and he’s let Norwich fans know that he’s ready for their next game with a simple three-word message posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emi Buendía (@em10buendia)

The Verdict

Norwich fans wouldn’t have been doubting Buendia’s commitment anyway, but it’s good to see him focused – especially as speculation continues between his name and Arsenal.

Buendia may not have the likes of Pukki to feed on Friday as he recovers from international duty, but he will be licking his lips at the prospect of coming up against a Preston North End side that have lost seven of their last 11 games.

And as the finishing line gets closer, Buendia won’t be feeling any nerves whatsoever – he just wants to get back to the Premier League with Norwich.