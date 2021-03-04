Emi Buendia delivers Norwich City message which will excite fans

Emiliano Buendia produced another excellent performance as Norwich City defeated promotion rivals Brentford by a goal to nil last night.

The Canaries are hitting form at the right time, making it six league wins on the bounce with a victory over Brentford last night.

Buendia opened the scoring on 26 minutes, driving inside from the right, skipping past three Brentford players before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

That goal was Buendia’s 10th of the campaign, with the playmaker also registering 12 assists in the Championship this season.

Buendia is undoubtedly one of the most technically-gifted and enjoyable players to ever grace the Championship, and you feel that Norwich may struggle to hold onto him even if they do win promotion this season.

Buendia was quick to pay tribute to his teammates, though, after Norwich made it six wins on the spin and moved 10 points clear at the top of the Championship last night.

Taking to Instagram, Buendia insisted that he and his teammates “want more” after adding another three points to their tally.

The Verdict

Norwich are hitting form at the perfect time and don’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Buendia has been such an influential player for Norwich since he joined the club, and didn’t look out of place in the Premier League last season.

He’s only 24 and is only going to get better, and if Norwich manage to hold onto his services beyond this season, then they have done incredibly well.