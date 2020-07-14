Emi Buendia delivers evasive message on Norwich City future amid reported Leeds United interest

Emi Buendia has insisted that he is happy at Norwich City, and hopes to see the club return to the Premier League “as soon as possible”.

Norwich were relegated back down to the Championship at the weekend, following a 4-0 home defeat to West Ham United.

This leaves the Canaries sitting 13 points adrift of safety with only three games remaining, having won only five league games this season.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United or not?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

Buendia has been a shining light for the Canaries, though, with the Argentine playmaker registering seven assists and chipping in with one goal for Daniel Farke’s side this term.

Buendia was a standout player for Norwich in the Championship last season, too, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists as they steamrolled their way towards the title.

The 23-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Leeds United, though, with Read Norwich claiming that the Whites have made enquiries for the tricky midfielder.

Speaking to Sky Sports, though, Buendia has insisted that he is happy at Norwich, and wants to see them return to the top-flight “as soon as possible”.

He said: “Everyone helped me here since the beginning. I have a contract here and I hope the club, the team and the fans get back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“We have to be focused to finish the season well, not thinking about next season or each player in himself. Now we have to finish, we have a game tomorrow and one more at Carrow Road.”

Leeds sit within touching distance of the Premier League, and only need to pick up four points from their final three games to mathematically secure promotion back to the top-flight.

The Verdict

Buendia is a hugely talented player who deserves to stay in the Premier League, I feel.

Leeds would be a perfect move for him, and I can see him becoming a perfect long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

Under a manager like Marcelo Bielsa, Buendia’s game could go up another level and I think he’d be an excellent signing for Leeds. I can see a move happening this summer.