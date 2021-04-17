Emi Buendia breaks silence on Norwich City future amid Arsenal and Liverpool transfer speculation

Emi Buendia admits he is unsure of his future at Norwich City amid speculation linking the 24-year-old away from Carrow Road.

Buendia has played a hugely influential role in helping Norwich City creep closer to an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Championship this season, and has chipped in with a number of assists for the likes of Teemu Pukki.

Norwich are on course to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Canaries will win promotion with a win over AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

22 facts about Norwich City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 1. Norwich have always played in yellow Genuine Fake

As for Buendia, his future appears uncertain. Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Argentine, and reports say that they would have to pay around £40-50million for the playmaker.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Buendia as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, Football League World have recently been told.

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Buendia admitted that he is unsure of his Carrow Road future, revealing that he could have changed club last summer.

He said: “I could have changed club. But I wanted to bring Norwich back in Premier League.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next year. I follow the whole European football but I’m very keen on Premier [League].”

The Verdict

Buendia has been absolutely outstanding this season and is definitely a contender for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award.

I think regardless of promotion or not, he will still end up leaving this summer. Given the money these clubs are likely to offer, it may be too hard for Norwich to turn it down.

I think he’d be an excellent addition for someone like Arsenal, but the money could still be beneficial for City as they look to find a replacement.