Aston Villa's Emi Buendia and Chelsea's Reece James are among the players that have sent Max Aarons messages of encouragement in response to the emotional letter he penned to Norwich City after his Bournemouth move was confirmed.

Aarons thanked the Canaries for the "love and support" that they have shown to him and his family while he saved special praise for former Norwich boss Daniel Farke despite snubbing Leeds United to join the Cherries.

Max Aarons' Leeds United snub

With Norwich failing to return to the Premier League last season and another year in the Championship ahead, it always seemed a possibility that the defender could leave this summer.

Aarons has notched up 213 appearances for the Norfolk club since arriving from Luton Town in 2016 and has remained a regular fixture in recent years despite being regularly linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

Things have accelerated this month and it looked as though the 23-year-old was set to link back up with Farke, who gave the defender his Norwich debut, at Leeds and had even reportedly travelled to have his medical with the Whites.

However, at the last minute, Aarons opted to snub the Whites in order to join Bournemouth in order to secure a move back to the top flight - joining the Cherries in a deal worth an initial £8 million that could rise to £12 million.

Max Aarons pens goodbye message to Norwich fans

The South Coast club confirmed yesterday that they'd signed the defender, who has put pen to paper "on a long-term contract".

With his exit sealed, Aarons posted a heartfelt goodbye message to the fans, players, and staff at Carrow Road - with special praise saved for Farke despite the Leeds saga.

He said: "I want to start by thanking you.

"From minute one, right until the end, you have shown nothing but love and support to me and my family. The memories we have created as a team, fans, staff, everyone together, I will never forget.

"Walking into the club as a 16-year-old, the goal was to one day play a professional game for Norwich City, the goal was to one day play in the Premier League.

"I never thought we would go on to win the Championship twice and have this club back in the Premier League. Playing 213 games and forming an incredible relationship with the fans here, the staff and most of all, my teammates, who I have spent the last five years with has been an honour.

"I want to say the biggest thank you to Daniel Farke, the man who gave me my debut and believed in me. The last few days have been a whirlwind and I'm massively grateful for everything he has done for me and wish him the biggest success moving forward.

"I look back on these last 5 years with a huge smile, knowing I gave absolutely everything to this club. It's never easy to say goodbye but the time is right for me to move on to a new chapter. I will now watch from afar and I cannot wait to see Norwich City FC keep growing and have even more success.

"Thank you."

Aarons' goodbye message has caught the attention of a number of players, including former Norwich teammates Buendia and Alex Tettey.

James, an England regular and the new Chelsea captain, also offered his response.

Who do Norwich City play next?

The Canaries are back in action tomorrow when they travel down to St Mary's to face Southampton.

It will be a test for David Wagner's side as the Saints, who are led by former Norwich player Russell Martin, are one of the favourites for promotion.