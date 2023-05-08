When the full-time whistle blows in Norwich City's clash with Blackpool on Monday afternoon, forward Teemu Pukki will have played his last match for the club.

Indeed, it was confirmed last month that the Finnish striker will be departing Carrow Road at the end of the season, when his current contract there expires.

At the time, an official club statement read: "Norwich City can confirm that Teemu Pukki will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer."

"Following a spell with Danish side Brøndby IF, Pukki joined Norwich City on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

"The Finland international has since gone on to help the club secure two Championship league titles, amassing 88 goals across his current appearance total of 204.

"Pukki currently sits fourth in the club’s list of all-time goalscorers, his total only bettered by Iwan Roberts, Terry Allcock and Johnny Gavin."

What has Temmu Pukki said about his Norwich City exit?

Taking to Instagram ahead of the final match of the season, the experienced forward wrote a rather emotional message to the club and its supporters.

Indeed, on Instagram, Pukki wrote: "Beyond grateful for the last 5 years that I’ve been blessed to play in yellow and green shirt and tomorrow will be the last time💛💚."

"Even though this last season havent been what we hoped for, I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved on my time in this club.

"There has been many ups and downs but its always been my pleasure to play for this club. Make memories that will last for lifetime. Achieve things that I never thought could be possible and to share this shirt with the best team mates I could wish for.

"Grateful for every fan that has believed in me and supported us.

"Let’s enjoy our last day together at Carrow Road 🐤."

What have Emi Buendia and Grant Holt said to Teemu Pukki?

Naturally, such a heartfelt message drew plenty of responses, including from former Norwich City players Emiliano Buendia and Grant Holt.

In response to the message, for example, Grant Holt told Pukki: "Well done on your time at the club , go and enjoy the game tomorrow. When you want to come back I’m sure we will squeeze you in the legends games think you have earned it 👏🔥 😉."

Meanwhile, Emi Buendia commented: "What a pleasure it was amigo ! 💛💚."

Other Canaries players past and present can also be seen in the comments of the post, including Max Aarons, Billy Gilmour, Tim Krul, Adam Idah, Ben Gibson, and others.