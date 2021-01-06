Emi Buendia and Arsenal: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

The January transfer window always has one link that captures the attention of the footballing world.

This time it appears to be the speculation around Emiliano Buendia.

The Norwich City star is said to be a major transfer target for Premier League giants Arsenal as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

But is a deal likely to be struck? We take a look.

What do we know so far?

It’s no secret that Arsenal are big admirers of Emi Buendia.

After supplying seven assists for Norwich City last term, the playmaker has kicked on this season and has seven goals and seven assists already to his name.

A deal for Buendia will not come cheap and given that the Canaries are still enjoying significant sums from the Premier League parachute payments it seems that they’re under no pressure at all to sell the player this month.

Is it likely to happen this month?

It seems unlikely.

Given Norwich City’s strong financial position and the fact that they’re very much frontrunners to secure promotion back to the Premier League they will not want to see the player unless a spectacular offer is made.

The only way that this would change is if the player pushed for a move, but given Buendia’s comments that he’s happy at the club it seems unlikely that he’ll force the issue.

There’s nothing to say that something won’t be agreed in principle with a view to a summer move, but as it stands there’s nothing to suggest that this is a deal that will come off in January – unless Arsenal offer an amount that’s way above his market value, however that seems unlikely.