Emerging report reveals West Brom’s stance on West Ham player

West Bromwich Albion are not interested in signing West Ham United forward Albian Ajeti this summer, according to Football.London.

West Brom, who secured a return to the Premier League a fortnight ago, have since been heavily linked with a move for West Ham forward Ajeti.

Ajeti was a transfer target for Albion in the summer, on the back of scoring 14 goals for FC Basel last season, but the player’s wage demands proved to be a stumbling block, and he signed for West Ham instead.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Ajeti since his move to the London Stadium. The striker is yet to make a starting appearance in the Premier League, and is also yet to score in 12 outings for the Hammers.

The striker has recently been linked with a move to Celtic, but a loan-to-buy switch to Glasgow has recently broke down, amid speculation that West Brom are interested.

West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee recently claimed that West Brom remain interested in signing Ajeti despite their failure to him to lure the Hawthorns in the summer – but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Football.London claim that Slaven Bilic isn’t interested in bringing Ajeti to the Hawthorns this summer, with the player’s future still up in the air.

The Verdict

I think that this is very much a blessing in disguise for West Brom to be fair.

There can be no denying that they need another striker, as I don’t think Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore have enough goals between them to help keep Albion up next season.

Ajeti’s record since moving to England is poor, though, and I think he would be a bit of a waste of money and it could be spent on someone much more prolific.