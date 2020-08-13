Emerging report reveals Huddersfield Town’s stance on 23-year-old

Reports suggesting that Ramadan Sobhi is set to seal a £4.8m move back to Egypt are wide of the mark, according to the Examiner Live.

Sobhi has endured a tough time at the John Smith’s Stadium since arriving from Stoke City in 2018, and he is yet to make an impact at the Yorkshire club.

The winger has made only four appearances for the club since arriving from the bet365 Stadium, and hasn’t featured following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018/19.

Sobhi has since spent the past year-and-a-half back in Egypt, scoring a total of 24 goals in 110 games for Al-Ahly

Reports from Turkey, via Examiner Live, have recently suggested that Pyramids FC are set to sign Sobhi on a permanent basis, for around £4.8m.

But Examiner Live have quickly moved to squash those suggestions, with fresh starts set to be given by new head coach Carlos Corberan.

Town are yet to make a signing under Corberan as of yet, but the Spaniard will be keen to bring in fresh faces following his arrival from Leeds United.

The Verdict

I’d be amazed if Sobhi is a Town player come the start of next season to be honest.

He is yet to show any signs of a quality player since joining from Stoke in 2018, and he doesn’t seem like a player who could fit into the current system.

If the club can get a fee for him this summer, then you’d imagine that they’d jump at the chance of doing so, as Corberan looks to strengthen his squad.