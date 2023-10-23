Highlights Southampton secures a hard-fought victory against Hull City, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Championship.

News emerges about Everton's interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which could lead to them targeting Southampton's Che Adams as a replacement.

Losing Adams would be a potential blow to Southampton's promotion hopes, as he has been a valuable goalscorer for the team this season.

After victory over Hull City on Saturday afternoon, Southampton are now four matches unbeaten in the Championship, with three of those having been wins.

The victory away at Hull was by no means easy, though, and the Saints left it very late to take all three points.

Indeed, with Will Smallbone giving Southampton the lead in the 20th minute, and Liam Delap equalising in the 25th, things were level for much of the game.

That was until Ryan Fraser came up with a winning goal for the Saints five minutes into injury time.

It was no doubt a bitter blow for Hull, but a fantastic result for Southampton, and one that saw them climb to 5th in the Championship standings.

Whilst things are positive on the pitch, then, news emerging on Sunday morning elsewhere could potentially have a knock-on effect for the Saints, and not in a positive way.

Everton transfer revelation could have domino effect at Southampton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't featured much for Everton this season

That news emerging is a transfer revelation at Everton regarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Steven Gerrard is set to target the Everton forward for his current club Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Gerrard has already brought two English players over to the Saudi Arabian club after snapping up Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray, and Calvert-Lewin could be the next in line.

Could Everton re-ignite transfer interest in Che Adams?

With the above news in mind, there could be a domino effect at Southampton, and it could signal bad news for the club, because it would see Everton needing to sign a striker as Calvert-Lewin's replacement.

In that scenario, there is every chance that Everton could revisit their interest in Southampton forward Che Adams in January, having failed to sign him in the summer.

Indeed, following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, Adams was linked with a number of moves away from the club, one of which was to Goodison Park.

Indeed, in mid August, BBC Sport reported that the Toffees were in talks with Southampton over a potential £12 million deal for the Scottish international.

In the end, nothing came of the move, leaving Adams to remain at Southampton.

Losing Adams could be a potential blow to Southampton's promotion hopes

Now, whilst Adams is on an expiring contract, and therefore there is some incentive for Southampton to potentially look to sell him in January, it could also be bad news for the club if he left.

Indeed, if Adams was to depart, it is highly unlikely that Southampton would be able to bring in a replacement of similar or equal quality given they are in the second tier.

Furthermore, if Southampton do go back up, they may want to renew terms with Adams and keep him at the club.

Now, it must be said that recently, Adams has been in and out of the starting line up at the St Mary's Stadium, but, he does still have four goals to his name in 11 league appearances.

This makes him the second highest goalscorer so far this season, and continues to highlight that he can be an important player at the club in their promotion effort.

Indeed, it would be well worth Southampton keeping hold of Adams, whether or not he is starting regularly, until the end of the season if there is even a small chance it boosts their promotion chances.

Clearly, then, with all of the above said, there is plenty to monitor ahead of the January window.

All eyes will be on Calvert-Lewin and Everton first and foremost, given the potential negative domino-effect it could have for the Saints.