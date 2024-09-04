Derby County ensured they went in to the September international break in perfect fashion on Saturday afternoon.

In what was the Rams' final game before the first week off for national team action of the campaign, Paul Warne's side claimed a 3-0 win at home to Bristol City at Pride Park.

With that success, Derby showed that they are certainly capable of competing in the Championship this season, following their promotion from League One.

Indeed, with that win, they have ensured they will spend the break tenth in the early standings, with six points from four games.

Derby County 2024/25 Championship Record Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 10th Derby County 4 2 0 2 7 6 +1 6 As of 3rd September 2024

That comes after what has been a rather mixed start to the campaign in the Championship for the club.

Derby have had an up and down start to the season

Things did not start all that well for the Rams this season, as they were beaten 4-2 by Blackburn Rovers on the opening night at Ewood Park.

Following that, they then responded in the Championship with a 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough, in what was something of a backs-to-the-wall job for the Rams.

Another defeat on the road, this time to losing 2-1 at Watford would follow, before they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Barrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 0-0 draw.

The response though would again be impressive with that victory over Bristol City, which ought to have added to the belief they can hold their own at this level once again.

Indeed, it could be argued that there is one trend that has emerged from those last three league outings for Derby, that ought to be particularly encouraging.

New signings are making an impact for the Rams

With Warne's side preparing to step up a level this season following promotion, the summer transfer window was obviously going to be an important one for the club.

The pressure will have been on to bring in players who are capable of helping the Rams to re-establish themselves in this division, after two years away.

In the end, Derby would complete 11 new first-team signings by the time the window closed on Friday night, and several of those are starting to make an impact in front of goal.

Since that defeat to Blackburn on the opening day, the Rams have scored five goals in the Championship, all of which have come courtesy of summer signings.

It was striker Kayden Jackson who got the only goal of the game against Middlesbrough, to get Warne's side their first points of the season.

Midfielder Ebou Adams - re-signed permanently from Cardiff this summer after an excellent loan spell last season - then opened the scoring in the defeat at Watford.

It was also three new signings who all got in the act in the win over Bristol City, with Kenzo Goudmijn putting the Rams in front.

Jackson then doubled the lead on the hour mark, with Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh rounding out the win late on.

Indeed, it has been a particularly impressive start to the campaign for Jackson following his move on a free transfer after his contract with Ipswich expired.

It is now three goals in all competitions for the striker, who also netted in the win over Chesterfield in the opening round of the Carabao Cup, and registered an assist for Adams against Watford.

Meanwhile, another signing in the form of on-loan Swansea striker Jerry Yates is yet to score, but has won plenty of praise for his performances, and got his first assist in Saturday's win.

All of that suggests that those signings made by Derby are settling in quickly, and they are already making a direct impact on the pitch for the Rams.

There may be a hope that as this team continues to adapt to the level, they will also be able to improve even further, putting the club in a position to enjoy a successful season.

Should that be the case, those working behind the scenes at Pride Park will have done their job this summer, in terms of putting together the squad the club needed for this level.

Given how things have gone for Derby and their summer signings so far this summer, the early signs do seem to be encouraging.