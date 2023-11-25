Highlights Sunderland's strong start to the season puts them among the top six contenders in the Championship.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard has been limited in game time and may need to leave the club in order to secure regular playing time.

The emergence of young midfielder Adil Aouchiche has pushed Pritchard further down the pecking order, leading to speculation about his future at the club.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Sunderland in the Championship.

The Black Cats suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals last season, but they look set to be among the top six contenders once again this campaign.

After a run of three consecutive defeats in October, Sunderland have responded well, and they extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light prior to the international break.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit sixth in the table, and they are back in action when they made the tough trip to face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

While it has been a positive season for the Black Cats, one player who may be disappointed with his campaign on an individual level so far is midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed in August that Sunderland were considering allowing Pritchard to leave the club as they looked to lower the average age of the squad, but while experienced players such as Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth departed, Pritchard remained on Wearside.

Pritchard's game time has been limited this season, with many of his 14 appearances coming from the bench, and he was an unused substitute against Birmingham last time out.

The emergence of Adil Aouchiche seems to have pushed Pritchard further down the pecking order, and the club could be facing a big decision on the 30-year-old in January.

Alex Pritchard's uncertain Sunderland future

Aouchiche joined the Black Cats from French side Lorient on deadline day, and the 21-year-old is beginning to establish himself at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder has made eight substitute appearances so far, and he netted his first goal for the club against the Blues.

Aouchiche was in line to start against Leicester City last month before missing the game with a muscle injury, but Mowbray confirmed that he will get an opportunity in the not-too-distant future.

"I think he is ready and we've said that," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"He was going to play away at Leicester, he was going to start that game, but he picked up an injury and so we went again with Jobe.

"He is very accomplished with the football, we won't worry about him and whether it [the move] is going to keep breaking down on Adil - he is very talented. He wants to break the box and get in there to try and score. The competition for Adil is as a number ten, I think. So it's Jobe, Dack, Pritchard... It's been tough for him while we didn't feel he was quite ready to actually put him in.

"We feel he's up to speed now, we felt he was before and we were ready to put him in, but he picked up that knock.

"He's up to speed again and he's come on and scored for us. Somewhere down the line, around the Christmas period when we have so many fixtures, he is going to be starting football matches. And if he is scoring goals, it's going to the other lads asking me why they're not playing and I'll be telling them 'it's because Adil keeps threatening the goal, scoring and creating'. That's football, a competition within a competition in your club."

Mowbray seems to be impressed with Aouchiche, and he is the exact profile of player that Sunderland have been keen to develop in recent years, so it would be no surprise to see him feature ahead of Pritchard over the coming months.

Fellow youngsters Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg provide further competition in the advanced midfield areas, as well as the experienced Bradley Dack, and Pritchard may need to move on in January in order to secure regular game time.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

There is no doubt that Pritchard is still an incredibly talented player at Championship level, and he played a crucial role as the Black Cats reached the play-offs last season, so there should be no shortage of interest in his services.

Mowbray said in the summer that while he was a fan of Pritchard, his situation was "complicated" and he expected him to leave the club.

An exit did not materialise during the summer transfer window, but after his lack of minutes so far this season, it seems likely he will depart in January.