Embleton starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Watford on Saturday

Whilst Tony Mowbray may have secured two wins from his opening three matches as Sunderland‘s head coach, he has been given more headaches in the form of injuries.

The Black Cats put high-flying Reading to the sword at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday night, with a brace from Patrick Roberts and a goal from Jack Clarke securing a 3-0 victory for the Wearsiders.

That rampant success though only came after an injury to striker Ellis Simms saw him withdrawn from the pitch late in the first half, with the Everton loanee suffering from a toe problem.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Sunderland and Newcastle United?

1 of 15 Jermain Defoe? Yes No

Whilst it doesn’t appear to be serious, Simms is likely to join strike partner Ross Stewart on the sidelines briefly, leaving Mowbray with a selection headache going into the weekend.

Let’s see how Sunderland could line-up when they make the long trip south to take on Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Simms’ injury is set to force Mowbray into a system change – but it’s one that worked following the youngster’s withdrawal.

With a lack of strikers at the club, Mowbray had to bring on midfielder Elliot Embleton and go from a 3-4-2-1 formation to a 4-3-3, with Alex Pritchard operating as a false nine.

It seemed to work with Patrick Roberts given the license to roam on the right and scoring two identical goals, so if Mowbray does not go with the team that was lining up after Embleton arrived to replace Simms then it will be really unexpected.

What it does mean though is that despite playing this season as a wing-back, Lynden Gooch will slot into the back four as more of an orthodox full-back, where he will no doubt have to deal with Ken Sema.

And at left-back, Aji Alese will have to deputise in the absence of Dennis Cirkin due to his hamstring problem – Alese is a natural central defender but performed well in an unfamiliar position, bringing more balance to the defence as a left-footer.

The formation change also sees Jack Clarke push further up the pitch, having started the 2022-23 season at left wing-back.