Sky Bet Championship

‘Embarrassment’, ‘Looking at the long term’ – These West Brom fans react as financial details emerge after transfer window

Published

2 hours ago

on

West Brom had a relatively quiet transfer window, with boss Valerien Ismael not making major changes to his squad in the summer.

Whilst new faces did arrive, the Baggies didn’t splash the cash on any player, with loans and free agents those who arrived at The Hawthorns. That annoyed some fans, especially after Matheus Pereira was sold to Al Hilal in a deal that was worth around £17m.

However, the Express & Star have revealed that the structure of that transfer means Albion only received £4.25m up front, with the club to get the same amount for another three years.

As well as that, the update stated that the Championship side had expected to lose Sam Johnstone in the window, which would’ve given Ismael money to spend.

With the keeper remaining at the club, owner Guochuan Lai was not willing to put his own money in to fund any signings, which has been known for some time.

This news prompted a mixed response from the fans, with some upset at letting Pereira leave for what they see as a poor deal, whilst others feel the club are in a decent position in terms of being financially secure after this cautious approach.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


