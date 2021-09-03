West Brom had a relatively quiet transfer window, with boss Valerien Ismael not making major changes to his squad in the summer.

Whilst new faces did arrive, the Baggies didn’t splash the cash on any player, with loans and free agents those who arrived at The Hawthorns. That annoyed some fans, especially after Matheus Pereira was sold to Al Hilal in a deal that was worth around £17m.

However, the Express & Star have revealed that the structure of that transfer means Albion only received £4.25m up front, with the club to get the same amount for another three years.

As well as that, the update stated that the Championship side had expected to lose Sam Johnstone in the window, which would’ve given Ismael money to spend.

With the keeper remaining at the club, owner Guochuan Lai was not willing to put his own money in to fund any signings, which has been known for some time.

This news prompted a mixed response from the fans, with some upset at letting Pereira leave for what they see as a poor deal, whilst others feel the club are in a decent position in terms of being financially secure after this cautious approach.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Great article this is Joe and it gives us as fans a good understandingly what’s going on. Makes sense now imo, least the club are looking at the long term future of the club. — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) September 2, 2021

Couple of injuries and were in trouble though. Clarke and now O’Shea likely out for a while all of our remaining senior centre backs are in the 11… One injury to furlong we don’t have another natural wing back — Ollie (@OlArnie2) September 2, 2021

Great piece Joe 👍 I understand fellow fans frustration when it comes to spending big this summer but I think we have had our fingers burnt with previous windows. Austin £4M… Zahore £8M and to an extent with Diangana £18M with little return so far on that permanent signing. #wba — Chris (@bucks_87) September 2, 2021

£4.25m a year for four years is an embarrassment — Nick Smalling (@NickSmalling) September 2, 2021

Club ambition starts at the top, which is why IF we get promoted, I’m sure we’ll come straight back down.

We sold the best player we’ve had in a very long time for less than half what other clubs would’ve and accepted payment terms that no other club would’ve. — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) September 2, 2021

Hey Joe, I’m a bit upset with the window, but not outraged. I personally just think the supporters need some questions answered. Since the takeover, It appears that weve been lied to multiple times for financial gain of the club. When things go wrong, we just get silence back. — Jordan – Wést Brom Amërica (@WestBromAmerica) September 2, 2021

Brilliant article, helps to give a clearer understanding of what's going on. Makes me happy knowing we have a long term aim and aren't going into a financial crisis . Just the worrying thing is how high the wage budget is in comparison to how small our squad is. — Joe (@Yacxb) September 2, 2021