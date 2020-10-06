‘Embarrassment’, ‘Complete waste’ – Many Barnsley fans react to major club announcement

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has left the Championship club to take up the role of head coach at New York Red Bulls, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the Tykes.

Struber was appointed by the Yorkshire club last November, leaving Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC in order to move to Oakwell.

After joining with Barnsley bottom of the table and having not won since the opening weekend of the season, the 43-year-old led them to Championship survival with their final-day win over Brentford confirming their status in the second tier.

However, the club announced today that after 11 months in charge Struber has left to take charge of the MLS side.

It is understood that New York Red Bulls met a significant contractual release clause in order to bring the Austrian to the club.

Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy thanked Struber for the job he had done at the club and added: “As much as we wanted Gerhard to remain at Oakwell we were not in a position to deny him this opportunity with a buy-out clause in his contract and his connection within the Red Bull set-up.

“Looking toward the immediate future, the recruitment process for a replacement has already begun and we will update supporters when appropriate. In the interim, Adam Murray will take charge of first team matters.”

Struber’s exit has been met with frustration by many fans of the Yorkshire club, who took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Another one bites the dust. This board have been underfunding the last 3 managers, Consistently buying players who have no experience in this league for peanuts and Selling any player that shows real promise. Good luck to who comes in your going to need it! #barnsleyfc — Woodie (@woodiebfc) October 6, 2020

This club is an EMBARRASSMENT. — Ben Iley (@IleyBen) October 6, 2020

Embarrassing, Board have zero ambition sad to see … https://t.co/Gt1EBv8XeT — 𝖋𝖑𝖊𝖊𝖙𝖜𝖔𝖔𝖉 (@__Fleetwood) October 6, 2020

Gutted, best manager we’ve had in ages, another one we’ve not backed enough https://t.co/sDrS7u1mUJ — Leonard (@carlleonard2) October 6, 2020

A complete waste of 12 months…. no better off than when stendel was sacked…… good look to lad but board have got to change for the better https://t.co/JRaOIlG3Ow — David Rennison (@Reninho86) October 6, 2020

I am devastated. He called the board out for lack of players coming in, but who can blame them? Seems like it was always a stepping stone for Struber. RB whoever is the next one after New York https://t.co/JQvtL6YFbc — Justin Peach (@JustinPeach27) October 6, 2020