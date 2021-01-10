Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Embarrassing, yet again’ – Many Ipswich fans react to key figure in Swindon defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town’s return to League One action turned out to be a miserable one on Saturday following a defeat to relegation-threatened Swindon Town.

Having seen all four of their festive fixtures postponed due for self-isolation rules, Paul Lambert’s team would have been desperately looking to make up for lost time – especially against a Robins side that’d collected just one single point from their previous six matches.

However, a brace from Diallang Jaiyesimi and a second-half strike from Scott Twine ensured that goals from James Norwood and Alan Judge proved to be nothing more than scamp consolation for the Tractor Boys, who dropped to 8th in the third-tier standings, and are now six behind the top-two.

Did Derby County sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14

Did Derby sign Duane Holmes for more or less than £1 million?

It means that Lambert’s side have now lost seven times in their last 13 League One games, taking just 16 points from a possible 39 available since leading the table during the middle of October.

The result only added to the frustrations of the Portman Road faithful, whose patience is growing thin with Lambert – with many calling for the Ipswich manager to lose his job after this defeat.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Embarrassing, yet again’ – Many Ipswich fans react to key figure in Swindon defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: