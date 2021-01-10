‘Embarrassing, yet again’ – Many Ipswich fans react to key figure in Swindon defeat

Ipswich Town’s return to League One action turned out to be a miserable one on Saturday following a defeat to relegation-threatened Swindon Town.

Having seen all four of their festive fixtures postponed due for self-isolation rules, Paul Lambert’s team would have been desperately looking to make up for lost time – especially against a Robins side that’d collected just one single point from their previous six matches.

However, a brace from Diallang Jaiyesimi and a second-half strike from Scott Twine ensured that goals from James Norwood and Alan Judge proved to be nothing more than scamp consolation for the Tractor Boys, who dropped to 8th in the third-tier standings, and are now six behind the top-two.

It means that Lambert’s side have now lost seven times in their last 13 League One games, taking just 16 points from a possible 39 available since leading the table during the middle of October.

The result only added to the frustrations of the Portman Road faithful, whose patience is growing thin with Lambert – with many calling for the Ipswich manager to lose his job after this defeat.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

Embarrassing, yet again under Paul Lambert. We’ll here about Covid, and injuries, and wonder strikes but as a club we are going nowhere with him in charge. He needed to be sacked months ago, every day he’s in charge is a wasted day in our attempt to get out of this league #itfc — Joe Fairs (@joefairs) January 9, 2021

I just want Paul Lambert sacked 😭#itfc — Jack Saundrs ❤🖤 (@jack_saundrs) January 9, 2021

Paul Lambert will not get us out of this league. #itfc — Kierran Haynes (@KierranHaynes14) January 9, 2021

Please leave Paul Lambert. This is so desperate. #itfc — Alex Mitchell (@_amitchell) January 9, 2021

Paul Lambert decided not to be in the dugout for today's game. Hopefully he is never in it again. #ITFC #LambertOut — Cal (@CalParrish) January 9, 2021

Dear Paul Lambert, No defence in the league is scared of Drinan up top on his own. Every defence in the league is scared of Norwood and Jackson up top together in a 4-4-2.#LambertOut #ITFC — James Baker (@jamesbakerr) January 9, 2021

Well done Swindon. Take nothing away from them our shortfalls are embarrassing. Lanbert out today now. — andy mc (@McMcaman) January 9, 2021

Agree entirely, sacking needs to be done now to give another manager a chance of finishing in the top 6. If we stick with Lambert we will be too far behind in a couple of weeks — Wayne Donovan (@WayneDonovan) January 9, 2021