Huddersfield Town

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Woeful’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans are furious with key figure after defeat v Luton Town

Published

11 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town missed out on a golden opportunity to pull clear of the relegation-threatened teams in the Championship on Friday evening. 

The Terriers were beaten 2-0 by Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, which means they’ll nervously be looking over their shoulders heading into the final three matches of this year’s campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and just two points clear of the relegation zone, although the teams below them have a game in hand.

Therefore, the Terriers could find themselves back in the relegation zone if results don’t go their way, and the pressure is certainly going to be on Huddersfield, who are in their first season back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last term.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over the performance against Luton and Cowley’s management.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


