‘Embarrassing’, ‘When will this end?’ – Loads of Charlton Athletic fans react to Matt Southall’s latest actions

Matt Southall has taken to Twitter to declare himself as the owner of Charlton Athletic despite the club announcing on Friday that the former chairman had been removed from his position on the board.

The Addicks released a statement on Friday which declared that majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer had removed Southall from his directorial role, with the pair having engaged in a public dispute regarding the club’s ownership over the previous two weeks.

It began when Nimer levelled accusations at Southall regarding his conduct since officially taking over as the club’s chairman in January, with Nimer then declaring he would not be pushing forward with his financial backing of Charlton until Southall departed the club.

Southall denied any wrongdoing through a series of statements which claimed Nimer had failed to ever provide proof of his funds, but it appeared that Nimer had eventually won the boardroom tussle when Southall’s exit was seemingly confirmed at the end of last week.

However, Southall has now taken to his Twitter account to deliver a fresh twist in the ongoing ownership saga, with the former agent changing his bio to indicate that he is the “owner” of Charlton despite his apparent removal from the club’s board of directors.

BBC reporter Louis Mendez shared an image revealing Southall’s bio change:

Plenty of Charlton fans responded by criticising Southall’s first public actions since his departure from The Valley was announced, with many supporters describing the former chairman’s behaviour as an embarrassment.

Here are some of the responses…


