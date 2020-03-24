‘Embarrassing’, ‘When will this end?’ – Loads of Charlton Athletic fans react to Matt Southall’s latest actions

Matt Southall has taken to Twitter to declare himself as the owner of Charlton Athletic despite the club announcing on Friday that the former chairman had been removed from his position on the board.

The Addicks released a statement on Friday which declared that majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer had removed Southall from his directorial role, with the pair having engaged in a public dispute regarding the club’s ownership over the previous two weeks.

It began when Nimer levelled accusations at Southall regarding his conduct since officially taking over as the club’s chairman in January, with Nimer then declaring he would not be pushing forward with his financial backing of Charlton until Southall departed the club.

Southall denied any wrongdoing through a series of statements which claimed Nimer had failed to ever provide proof of his funds, but it appeared that Nimer had eventually won the boardroom tussle when Southall’s exit was seemingly confirmed at the end of last week.

However, Southall has now taken to his Twitter account to deliver a fresh twist in the ongoing ownership saga, with the former agent changing his bio to indicate that he is the “owner” of Charlton despite his apparent removal from the club’s board of directors.

BBC reporter Louis Mendez shared an image revealing Southall’s bio change:

Latest update on the ownership crisis at The Valley – Matt Southall owns the club. Source – his Twitter bio. TBH this is the excitement I needed during day one of isolation #cafc pic.twitter.com/AC3lQmHFHK — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) March 24, 2020

Plenty of Charlton fans responded by criticising Southall’s first public actions since his departure from The Valley was announced, with many supporters describing the former chairman’s behaviour as an embarrassment.

Here are some of the responses…

Worst owner in the history of any football club ever. When will this end!? — Alex Norris (@OneAlix) March 24, 2020

Embarrassing, from a grown man — Ross W (@RossWZA) March 24, 2020

Embarrassing — Greg Stubley (@GregStubley3) March 24, 2020

Owner 😂😂 Doesn’t even own his Range Rover or apartment — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) March 24, 2020

Embarrassing he ain’t the owner — daniel smith (@smith6093) March 24, 2020

Beat me to it this whole situation is getting weirder and weirder. If only we could guarantee a good ending this would be great entertainment during lockdown. Instead just stressing me out even more! — Charlie (@Pybe_03) March 24, 2020