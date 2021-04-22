Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Embarrassing to think I was excited’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans issue verdict on one player after Birmingham clash

Published

42 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest grabbed a dramatic late draw against Birmingham City last night but many fans have taken to Twitter to issue their verdict on forward Lyle Taylor. 

Lewis Grabban scored a 98th-minute penalty to deny Birmingham all three points after Marc Roberts put the Blues ahead from a corner four minutes into the second half.

Chris Hughton’s side were not at their best at St Andrew’s and Taylor’s performance epitomised a disappointing evening.

The 31-year-old started up top for the Reds but managed just one shot on target and missed two big chances before he was subbed a little after the hour mark (Sofascore).

Taylor also struggled to link up with his teammates, taking just 18 touches, losing possession eight times, and failing to win any of his eight of his aerial duels.

The striker joined last summer after leaving Charlton Athletic as a free agent but hasn’t been able to rediscover the form he showed for the Addicks.

Taylor has managed just four goals in 37 appearances for the Reds and it seems many Forest fans are losing patience with him.

The forward’s performance was a talking point after the game, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


