Cardiff City

‘Embarrassing’, ‘Time to go’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to club’s latest defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Plenty of Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s performance against Blackburn Rovers.

The Bluebirds were outclassed by their opponents at Ewood Park as Tony Mowbray’s side sealed a 5-1 victory.

Sam Gallagher opened the scoring for Blackburn in the 24th minute before Ben Brereton Diaz added a second by firing an unstoppable effort past Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

The Chile international then added a third just before half-time

Tyrhys Dolan scored his second goal of the season for Blackburn following the break as he extended his side’s advantage.

Whilst Sean Morrison managed to reduce the deficit in the 58th minute, the Bluebirds conceded their fifth goal of the game in the 90th minute as Brereton Diaz completed his hat-trick by converting a penalty for the hosts.

Cardiff have now suffered four defeats in their last five league games.

Following this latest setback, plenty of Cardiff supporters offered their thoughts on the club’s display on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters.

Mick McCarthy’s side will be looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they face West Bromwich Albion at the Cardiff City Stadium.


