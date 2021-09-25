‘Embarrassing’, ‘Time to go’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to club’s latest defeat

Plenty of Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s performance against Blackburn Rovers.

The Bluebirds were outclassed by their opponents at Ewood Park as Tony Mowbray’s side sealed a 5-1 victory.

Sam Gallagher opened the scoring for Blackburn in the 24th minute before Ben Brereton Diaz added a second by firing an unstoppable effort past Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

The Chile international then added a third just before half-time

Tyrhys Dolan scored his second goal of the season for Blackburn following the break as he extended his side’s advantage.

Whilst Sean Morrison managed to reduce the deficit in the 58th minute, the Bluebirds conceded their fifth goal of the game in the 90th minute as Brereton Diaz completed his hat-trick by converting a penalty for the hosts.

Cardiff have now suffered four defeats in their last five league games.

Following this latest setback, plenty of Cardiff supporters offered their thoughts on the club’s display on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters.

Absolutely dominated and embarrassing performance — Ethan (@ethan_Packard15) September 25, 2021

The sad thing is I’m not even shocked — david lavender (@davidlavender7) September 25, 2021

Club Statement needed — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) September 25, 2021

Get him gone — joe (@joeccfc1927) September 25, 2021

Dreadful performance. — Dougie – Against All Odds (@DougieGentles) September 25, 2021

Embarrassing — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JonesyTheGiant) September 25, 2021

Bye Mick 👋 — Leon Cox (@LeeNoN123) September 25, 2021

Woeful 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Neil Davies (@pandemonium1927) September 25, 2021

Get him out — Nick (@Youngster1927) September 25, 2021

Mick McCarthy’s side will be looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they face West Bromwich Albion at the Cardiff City Stadium.