‘Embarrassing’ – These Cardiff City fans were right to question club’s major Mick McCarthy call

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

After deciding to part ways with Neil Harris following a poor run of results in the Championship, Cardiff City opted to draft in Mick McCarthy as his replacement on a short-term deal in January.

The 62-year-old initially made a positive start to his time in charge of the club as he guided them to an eighth place finish in the second-tier standings and was rewarded with a new two-year contract in March.

In this latest article for FLW Rewind, let’s take a look at what the Bluebirds fans were saying on Twitter earlier this year when McCarthy was handed over the reins at the Cardiff City Stadium…

Embarrassing — Beano (@cbeano_) January 22, 2021

Lazy — The Interrupting cow (@liam_ccfc) January 22, 2021

Shocking — Tracie (@Tracie80290038) January 22, 2021

Send him back — dafydd jones (@dafyddjoness10) January 22, 2021

Jesus Christ — Blue1927 (@RBlue1927) January 22, 2021

Shocking appointment 🙄 — Mathew Snook (@mathewsnook1) January 22, 2021

Although Cardiff did produce some fantastic performances under the guidance of McCarthy last season, they have yet to build upon this success in the current term.

After picking up three wins from their opening six league fixtures, the Bluebirds have recently experienced a worrying dip in form.

Narrow defeats to Coventry City and AFC Bournemouth were followed by disastrous displays against Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion last month.

Particularly poor in their meeting with Blackburn, the Bluebirds conceded five goals to Tony Mowbray’s side at Ewood Park.

1 of 27 In what year were Cardiff City formed? 1897 1899 1901 1903

Whilst Cardiff would have been hoping to deliver a response to these performances in their meeting with Reading, they instead slumped to a fifth-straight defeat in this showdown as Junior Hoilett scored the winner for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

When you consider that the Bluebirds are currently 20th in the Championship standings, it could be argued it may have been the correct call by the club’s fans to express their concerns over McCarthy’s appointment.

If Cardiff fail to deliver a positive performance against their arch-rivals Swansea City this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether a decision is made by the club’s hierarchy regarding McCarthy’s future.